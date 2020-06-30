PotlatchDeltic : Scheduled to Release Second Quarter 2020 Earnings on July 27, 2020

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) will release second quarter earnings on Monday, July 27th, after the market closes. A live conference call and webcast will be hosted by Michael J. Covey, chairman and chief executive officer on Tuesday, July 28th at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com by clicking on the Investors link or by conference call at 1-833-968-2227 for U.S./Canada and 1-778-560-2697 for international callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number 4488976.

A replay of the conference call will be available three hours following the call until August 4, 2020 by calling 1-800-585-8367 for U.S./Canada or 1- 416-621-4642 for international callers. Callers must enter conference I.D. number 4488976 to access the replay.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630006015/en/