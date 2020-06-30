Log in
PotlatchDeltic : Scheduled to Release Second Quarter 2020 Earnings on July 27, 2020

06/30/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) will release second quarter earnings on Monday, July 27th, after the market closes. A live conference call and webcast will be hosted by Michael J. Covey, chairman and chief executive officer on Tuesday, July 28th at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com by clicking on the Investors link or by conference call at 1-833-968-2227 for U.S./Canada and 1-778-560-2697 for international callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number 4488976.

A replay of the conference call will be available three hours following the call until August 4, 2020 by calling 1-800-585-8367 for U.S./Canada or 1- 416-621-4642 for international callers. Callers must enter conference I.D. number 4488976 to access the replay.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 784 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,00 M - -
Net Debt 2020 692 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -656x
Yield 2020 4,07%
Capitalization 2 526 M 2 526 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 296
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PotlatchDeltic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 42,33 $
Last Close Price 37,73 $
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Covey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric J. Cremers President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jerald W. Richards Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Gregory L. Quesnel Independent Director
Lawrence S. Peiros Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION-12.80%2 526
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)10.43%112 511
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)14.18%67 639
PUBLIC STORAGE-11.12%33 403
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION (REIT)20.00%32 280
WELLTOWER INC.-37.32%21 400
