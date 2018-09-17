PotNetwork Holdings' Diamond CBDShowcases Growing Product Line in Miami at 2018 World Vapor Expo

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE-- PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: POTN ) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD , Inc., drew a substantial crowd September 14-16, 2018 at the 100+ thousand square foot convention halls of Mana Wynwood in Miami, Florida.

This year's World Vapor Expo Industry Showcase featured hundreds of companies, retailers, distributors, wholesalers, consumers and proprietors from around the globe. Watch Diamond CBD at the World Vapor Expo on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/289974770

Part of Diamond CBD's key marketing strategy is to create a dominant presence at industry trade shows. Diamond CBD has a highly successful history of sales from these key trade shows. At this show the Company featured numerous products, drawing attention directly from prospective vendors from the U.S. and other countries. Featured at the show were Diamond CBD's Vape Additives, Liquid Gold Vape Juice, Chill CBD Gummies, Diamond CBD Tinctures and Biotech Creams, the Company's most successful products.

According to Statistica (see chart), total U.S. consumer sales of CBD (cannabidiol) from 2014 to 2016 have risen rapidly and in the year 2020 are estimated to exceed 1.15 billion U.S. dollars.

About Diamond CBD, Inc.: Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multinational marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, doctors and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils, tinctures, edibles, and vape liquids found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com.



About PotNetwork Holdings, Inc: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD oils.

Contact: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations: Marisol Elwell, 1-800-915-3060

investor@PotNetworkHolding.com

