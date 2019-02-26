PotNetwork News Debuts First Issue of Its In-Depth Print Magazine, "PotNetwork”

MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- PotNetwork News, www.potnetwork.com, the cannabis industry's number one outlet for financial, political, and industry news, is expanding its in-depth coverage of the cannabis begins arriving this month in offices, newsstands and magazine shelves around the world. See PotNetwork Magazine here.



With over 300,000 page views and over 150,000 unique visitors per month, PotNetwork News is the cannabis sector's leading news and information website, outpacing similarly focused online platforms. (Digital magazine available here) Born from the same grit and hard-hitting unbiased daily news delivered every day on PotNetwork News, the new magazine, PotNetwork, is a natural offline extension that promises to delve deeper into the untold stories of an industry that is expected to generate $136 billion in retail sales over the next six years in the U.S. alone.



"There is arguably no hotter industry today among consumers and investors alike than the cannabis and hemp-extract industry," said Brandon A. Dorfman, Editor-in-Chief of PotNetwork, the magazine. "While we provide daily insight into the industry on PotNetwork News, readers have shown that they are looking to read more in-depth stories about and from the men and women that are fueling the industry's growth that can't be told at the pace of a 24-hour news cycle."



PotNetwork Magazine offers the only 360-degree view of the cannabis industry, from small retail business to publicly traded companies on both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border. It has more in-depth interviews than any other print magazine in the sector, with the biggest names in the industry. Its circulation of 30,000 is more than comparable magazines like MG Magazine (25,000), Marijuana Business Daily (15,000) and Marijuana Venture (12,000). And like its sister daily news website, PotNetwork Magazine also offers advertisers a diverse readership base made up of individual investors in the cannabis stock market, entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry, and high-level executives and CEOs centered on the Canadian and U.S. cannabis markets.



"We are so proud to launch this venture and meet the public's insatiable desire for news and information about the rapidly growing cannabis industry," said Kevin Hagen, CEO of PotNetwork Holdings, the parent company of PotNetwork News. "In this hi-tech information age, the difference between success and failure is often having the kind of in-depth knowledge that our online team takes pride in delivering to its readers. With PotNetwork Magazine, investors and entrepreneurs will not just have a chance to become experts in cultivation & retail, but also be able to stay on top of the latest trends."



In the coming months, PotNetwork magazine plans to explore every sector of the cannabis industry from cultivation to ancillary companies to those that directly support the industry. Ample advertising space will also provide businesses in the industry with a prime opportunity to connect with one another and to the extended community provided by one of the hottest platforms in the industry. For information on how to advertise in the magazine, contact advertising@potnetwork.com.



About "PotNetwork"

About PotNetwork Holdings, Inc . (OTC: POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its principal subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD products, and PotNetwork Media Group, Inc., the publisher of PotNetwork News and PotNetwork, the magazine. For more information, please visit the website at www.Potnetworkholding.com.

