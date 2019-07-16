BCT-Bank of Charles Town : Announces Experienced Banker Colleen Busey As Its Main Office Relationship Banker

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) -- BCT-Bank of Charles Town announced today the recent appointment of Colleen Busey to serve as Relationship Banker of their main office in Charles Town. Ms. Busey will be responsible for developing business in the Charles Town market as well as leading the main office branch team and operations.

With over 30 years of banking experience, Ms. Busey brings a wealth of knowledge and community experience to BCT. Prior to joining BCT, Ms. Busey served 16 years with BB&T, most recently as Market Leader, Vice President in the Martinsburg, West Virginia region. Earlier banking positions were held at 1st National Bank of Maryland and F&M Bank, where Ms. Busey progressed from Teller to several management positions.

Alice Frazier, President and CEO of BCT stated, "We are pleased to have Colleen join our growing BCT team. Her broad banking experience and customer focus make her a great fit with our team and culture. Under Colleen's leadership, our main branch will endure as Charles Town's preferred home-town bank."

Ms. Busey completed the Financial Center Leader Certification program through BB&T University. She is a graduate of Hedgesville High School. Additionally, Ms. Busey volunteers in her community with organizations like the Lions Club and the Lighthouse Project.

Ms. Busey resides in Berkeley County, West Virginia. She has three young adult children and one grandchild.

About BCT- Bank of Charles Town

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $496 million in assets as of March 31, 2019, the Company conducts operations through its main office, eight branch office facilities, and one loan production office in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun County (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs and online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 60 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc. and the Bank, please visit our website at https://www.mybct.com.

