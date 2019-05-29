Log in
POTOMAC BANCSHARES INC

POTOMAC BANCSHARES INC

(PTBS)
Potomac Bancshares : The Mountain State Apple Harvest Festival (MSAHF) Announces New Partnership With BCT-Bank of Charles Town

05/29/2019 | 11:42am EDT

MARTINSBURG, W.Va., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC: PTBS) - The Board of Directors of the Mountain State Apple Harvest Festival gathered today for a special announcement that will give a major boost to the annual festival in their 40th year.

Authentic community banking. Visit www.mybct.com. (PRNewsfoto/BCT - Bank of Charles Town)

"Today marks a momentous occasion in the history of the Mountain State Apple Harvest Festival,"  according to festival board president, Susan Snowden. "For the first time ever, a patron has stepped forward and formalized their financial commitment to join this organization in promoting our rich agricultural history by becoming our presenting sponsor. BCT's roots are tied to orchardists in the eastern panhandle as far back as 1871. The Mountain State Apple Harvest Festival celebrates the role that apple orchards play in our past, present and future. Combining these two powerful groups whose genesis is similar can only mean success." 

Snowden continued by explaining the new partnership, "Because of BCT's commitment, The Mountain State Apple Harvest Festival will highlight their contribution by recognizing them as the 'Presenting Sponsor' of our entire festival."

Joining Snowden was BCT President & CEO Alice Frazier who expressed how thrilled she was with this new opportunity to increase the bank's involvement with an event that has such rich heritage and celebrates the very heart of their organization. "A few short years after the end of the Civil War, a group comprised of 38 far-sighted Jefferson County, West Virginia farmers, orchardists, and business leaders saw the need for a bank to serve as a principal stabilizing influence on Jefferson County. They pooled some of their financial resources and started Bank of Charles Town. Today, 148 years later, BCT has grown to nearly $500 million in assets and employs over 120 associates in the tri-state region. Stepping up and contributing not only our financial resources but our 'people' resources by becoming entrenched in all aspects of the festival was a perfect fit for us."

Snowden said that the festival is blessed to not only have BCT as the Presenting Sponsor this year but many other businesses and individuals in the community who have been Major Event Sponsors for the festival weekend. "Without their continued support, the festival would not have continued this long-standing tradition in our community all of these years. The board looks forward to celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the festival this Fall."

Maid Elect McKayla Dodson, daughter of Roy and Barbara Dodson of Charles Town, who will be crowned as Queen Pomona XL in the Fall was at the event today as well.  Dodson will reign over the annual Mountain State Apple Harvest Festival October 17-20, 2019. Board members of both BCT and the Mountain State Apple Harvest Festival were also in attendance for the announcement.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-mountain-state-apple-harvest-festival-msahf-announces-new-partnership-with-bctbank-of-charles-town-300858356.html

SOURCE BCT - Bank of Charles Town


© PRNewswire 2019
