POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LTD

(3813)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/09
2.25 HKD   -1.75%
05:36aPOU SHENG INTERNATIONAL : Monthly revenue announcement for july 2019
PU
07/18Hong Kong Politics Test Business -- WSJ
DJ
07/10POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL : Monthly revenue announcement for june 2019
PU
Pou Sheng International : MONTHLY REVENUE ANNOUNCEMENT FOR JULY 2019

08/12/2019 | 05:36am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

寶 勝 國 際（ 控 股 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3813)

MONTHLY REVENUE ANNOUNCEMENT FOR JULY 2019

The Company is a subsidiary of Yue Yuen, a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. For the purposes of the International Accounting Standards, Yue Yuen is regarded as a subsidiary of PCC, a company listed on the TSEC. PCC publishes monthly revenue announcement as required by the Taiwan Stock Exchange Regulations.

As Yue Yuen today announces certain of its consolidated financial information, the Company makes this announcement in order to ensure that timely information are disseminated to investors in compliance with paragraph 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and Part XIVA of the SFO.

Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") is a subsidiary of Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited ("Yue Yuen"), a company listed on the main board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). For the purposes of the International Accounting Standards, Yue Yuen is regarded as a subsidiary of Pou Chen Corporation ("PCC"), a company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation (the "TSEC"). Pursuant to the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation Regulations Governing Information Reporting by Listed Companies (as amended from time to time) (the "Taiwan Stock Exchange Regulations"), PCC is required to publish monthly revenue announcement with consolidated financial information of PCC and its subsidiaries, including certain consolidated financial information of Yue Yuen.

As Yue Yuen today announces certain of its consolidated financial information, in compliance with paragraph 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules") and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571) (the "SFO"), the Company makes this announcement in order to ensure that timely information are disseminated to investors. The following items are extracted from the unaudited management accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries.

Month: July 2019

  1. Net consolidated operating revenue (i.e. equal to the total sales less sales discount and sales return) of the Company for the current month (RMB'000): 1,996,503 (2018 (RMB'000): 1,638,228)
  2. Net consolidated accumulative operating revenue of the Company for the seven months ended 31 July 2019 (RMB'000): 15,368,117 (2018 (RMB'000): 12,840,233)

By Order of the Board

Wu, Pan-Tsu

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors

Mr. Wu, Pan-Tsu (Chairman) and Mr. Lee, Shao-Wu (Chief Executive Officer)

Non-executive Directors

Ms. Tsai Patty, Pei Chun and Mr. Li I-nan

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Chen, Huan-Chung, Mr. Hsieh, Wuei-Jung and Mr. Feng Lei Ming

Website: www.pousheng.com

Disclaimer

Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 26 081 M
EBIT 2019 1 168 M
Net income 2019 616 M
Debt 2019 3 429 M
Yield 2019 1,38%
P/E ratio 2019 17,6x
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,55x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
Capitalization 10 852 M
Technical analysis trends POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL (H
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,93  CNY
Last Close Price 2,03  CNY
Spread / Highest target 1,92%
Spread / Average Target -4,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shao Wu Lee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pan Tsu Wu Chairman
Yuan-Fang Shen Chief Financial Officer
Pei Chun Tsai Non-Executive Director
Huan Chung Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LTD49.01%1 537
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL18.57%92 555
KERING10.45%63 750
FAST RETAILING CO LTD17.52%61 535
ROSS STORES26.80%38 475
HENNES & MAURITZ35.12%29 546
