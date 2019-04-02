Log in
Pou Sheng International : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

04/02/2019 | 11:37pm EDT

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/03/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited

Date Submitted

03/04/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

3813

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

30,000,000,000

0.01

300,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

--

--

Balance at close of the month

30,000,000,000

0.01

300,000,000

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

300,000,000

March 2019

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes

Balance at close of

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

preceding month

5,356,472,615

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

5,356,472,615

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including SGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

as at close of the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.Share Option

Scheme

(adopted on

14/5/2008

and amended

on 7/3/2012)

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

375,000

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)(See Remark

(1))

2.Share Option

Scheme

(adopted on

14/5/2008

and amended

on 7/3/2012)

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

11,663,190

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)(See Remark

(2))

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

Nil

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

Currency of Nominal value at

month

pursuant

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

nominal

close of

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)

( / /

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

Amount at close

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

of preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 03:36:02 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 25 591 M
EBIT 2019 1 045 M
Net income 2019 585 M
Debt 2019 3 205 M
Yield 2019 1,96%
P/E ratio 2019 13,40
P/E ratio 2020 11,16
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
Capitalization 8 060 M
Chart POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LTD
Duration : Period :
Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL (H
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,53  CNY
Spread / Average Target 1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shao Wu Lee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pan Tsu Wu Chairman
Yuan-Fang Shen Chief Financial Officer
Pei Chun Tsai Non-Executive Director
Huan Chung Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LTD19.87%1 165
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL16.73%91 594
KERING26.85%72 410
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-4.25%49 770
ROSS STORES11.90%34 502
BURBERRY GROUP12.39%10 489
