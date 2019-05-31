Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Ltd    3813   BMG7208D1092

POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LTD

(3813)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pou Sheng International : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 06:19am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

寶 勝 國 際（ 控 股 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3813)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

All the Proposed Resolutions as set out in the 2019 AGM Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the 2019 AGM.

At the annual general meeting of Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") held on 31 May 2019 (the "2019 AGM"), all the proposed resolutions (the "Proposed Resolutions") as set out in the notice of the 2019 AGM dated 26 April 2019 (the "2019 AGM Notice") were duly passed by the holders of the Company's ordinary shares (the "Shares" and the "Shareholders", respectively) by way of poll. The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed and acted as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the 2019 AGM.

As at the date of the 2019 AGM, there were 5,356,472,615 issued Shares, being the number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Proposed Resolutions at the 2019 AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend the 2019 AGM and abstain from voting in favour of any of the Proposed Resolutions. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting. No parties have stated in the Company's circular dated 26 April 2019 (the "Circular") their intention to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the Proposed Resolutions at the 2019 AGM.

1

The poll results in respect of all the Proposed Resolutions at the 2019 AGM are as follows:

Number of Votes

Ordinary Resolutions

(approximate% of

total Shares voted) (Note)

For

Against

1.

To receive, consider and adopt the audited financial

4,386,593,710

0

statements and the reports of the directors and the

(100%)

(0%)

independent auditor of the Company for the year ended

31 December 2018 (the "Year").

2.

To approve the declaration of a final dividend of

4,387,079,710

0

HK$0.025 per Share for the Year.

(100%)

(0%)

3.

(a)

To re-elect Mr. Feng Lei Ming as an independent

4,387,079,710

0

non-executive director of the Company.

(100%)

(0%)

(b)

To re-elect Mr. Chen, Huan-Chung as an independent

4,386,637,590

442,120

non-executive director of the Company.

(99.989922%)

(0.010078%)

(c)

To re-elect Mr. Lee, Shao-Wu as an executive

4,386,784,326

295,384

director of the Company.

(99.993267%)

(0.006733%)

(d)

To authorise the board of directors of the Company

4,386,784,710

0

(the "Board") to fix the directors' remuneration for

(100%)

(0%)

the year ending 31 December 2019.

4.

To re - appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the

4,386,784,710

295,000

independent auditor of the Company to hold office until

(99.993276%)

(0.006724%)

the conclusion of next annual general meeting and

authorise the Board to fix its remuneration.

5.

A.

To grant a general mandate to the Board to issue,

4,061,790,619

324,994,091

allot and deal with additional Shares not exceeding

(92.591519%)

(7.408481%)

20% of the number of the issued Shares.*

B.

To grant a general mandate to the Board to

4,386,784,710

0

repurchase Shares not exceeding 10% of the number

(100%)

(0%)

of the issued Shares.*

C.

To extend the general mandate granted under

4,061,797,619

325,282,091

resolution number 5A by adding the number of

(92.585453%)

(7.414547%)

Shares repurchased pursuant to the mandate granted

under resolution number 5B.*

  • For the full text of the Proposed Resolutions, please refer to the 2019 AGM Notice as contained in the Circular.

2

Note: The number of votes and approximate percentage of total Shares voted as stated are based on the total number of issued Shares held by the Shareholders who attended and voted at the 2019 AGM in person, by authorised representative or by proxy.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the Proposed Resolutions, all of them were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

By order of the Board

Wu, Pan-Tsu

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors

Mr. Wu, Pan-Tsu (Chairman) and Mr. Lee, Shao-Wu (Chief Executive Officer)

Non-executive Directors

Ms. Tsai Patty, Pei Chun and Mr. Li I-nan

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Chen, Huan-Chung, Mr. Hsieh, Wuei-Jung and Mr. Feng Lei Ming

Website: www.pousheng.com

3

Disclaimer

Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 10:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL (H
06:19aPOU SHENG INTERNATIONAL : Poll results of the annual general meeting
PU
05/06POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securi..
PU
04/25POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL : Proposal for re-election of retiring directors,general..
PU
04/02POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securi..
PU
03/22POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL : Final results for the year ended december 31, 2018
PU
03/22POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL : Terms of Reference for Disclosure Committee
PU
01/10POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL : Monthly revenue announcement for december 2018
PU
2018POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL : Monthly revenue announcement for november 2018
PU
2018POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL : Terms of Reference for Nomination Committee
PU
2018POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL : Terms of Reference for Audit Committee
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 25 927 M
EBIT 2019 1 087 M
Net income 2019 604 M
Debt 2019 3 628 M
Yield 2019 1,76%
P/E ratio 2019 13,94
P/E ratio 2020 11,61
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Capitalization 8 399 M
Chart POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LTD
Duration : Period :
Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL (H
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,58  CNY
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shao Wu Lee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pan Tsu Wu Chairman
Yuan-Fang Shen Chief Financial Officer
Pei Chun Tsai Non-Executive Director
Huan Chung Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LTD17.88%1 216
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL11.68%86 309
KERING15.29%64 837
FAST RETAILING CO LTD18.61%62 985
ROSS STORES8.53%33 180
HENNES & MAURITZ19.03%22 962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About