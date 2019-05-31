Pou Sheng International : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

寶 勝 國 際（ 控 股 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3813)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

All the Proposed Resolutions as set out in the 2019 AGM Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the 2019 AGM.

At the annual general meeting of Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") held on 31 May 2019 (the "2019 AGM"), all the proposed resolutions (the "Proposed Resolutions") as set out in the notice of the 2019 AGM dated 26 April 2019 (the "2019 AGM Notice") were duly passed by the holders of the Company's ordinary shares (the "Shares" and the "Shareholders", respectively) by way of poll. The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed and acted as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the 2019 AGM.

As at the date of the 2019 AGM, there were 5,356,472,615 issued Shares, being the number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Proposed Resolutions at the 2019 AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend the 2019 AGM and abstain from voting in favour of any of the Proposed Resolutions. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting. No parties have stated in the Company's circular dated 26 April 2019 (the "Circular") their intention to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the Proposed Resolutions at the 2019 AGM.