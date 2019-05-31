Pou Sheng International : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
05/31/2019 | 06:19am EDT
POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
寶 勝 國 際（ 控 股 ）有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3813)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
All the Proposed Resolutions as set out in the 2019 AGM Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the 2019 AGM.
At the annual general meeting of Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") held on 31 May 2019 (the "2019 AGM"), all the proposed resolutions (the "Proposed Resolutions") as set out in the notice of the 2019 AGM dated 26 April 2019 (the "2019 AGM Notice") were duly passed by the holders of the Company's ordinary shares (the "Shares" and the "Shareholders", respectively) by way of poll. The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed and acted as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the 2019 AGM.
As at the date of the 2019 AGM, there were 5,356,472,615 issued Shares, being the number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Proposed Resolutions at the 2019 AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend the 2019 AGM and abstain from voting in favour of any of the Proposed Resolutions. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting. No parties have stated in the Company's circular dated 26 April 2019 (the "Circular") their intention to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the Proposed Resolutions at the 2019 AGM.
The poll results in respect of all the Proposed Resolutions at the 2019 AGM are as follows:
Number of Votes
Ordinary Resolutions
(approximate% of
total Shares voted) (Note)
For
Against
1.
To receive, consider and adopt the audited financial
4,386,593,710
0
statements and the reports of the directors and the
(100%)
(0%)
independent auditor of the Company for the year ended
31 December 2018 (the "Year").
2.
To approve the declaration of a final dividend of
4,387,079,710
0
HK$0.025 per Share for the Year.
(100%)
(0%)
3.
(a)
To re-elect Mr. Feng Lei Ming as an independent
4,387,079,710
0
non-executive director of the Company.
(100%)
(0%)
(b)
To re-elect Mr. Chen, Huan-Chung as an independent
4,386,637,590
442,120
non-executive director of the Company.
(99.989922%)
(0.010078%)
(c)
To re-elect Mr. Lee, Shao-Wu as an executive
4,386,784,326
295,384
director of the Company.
(99.993267%)
(0.006733%)
(d)
To authorise the board of directors of the Company
4,386,784,710
0
(the "Board") to fix the directors' remuneration for
(100%)
(0%)
the year ending 31 December 2019.
4.
To re - appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the
4,386,784,710
295,000
independent auditor of the Company to hold office until
(99.993276%)
(0.006724%)
the conclusion of next annual general meeting and
authorise the Board to fix its remuneration.
5.
A.
To grant a general mandate to the Board to issue,
4,061,790,619
324,994,091
allot and deal with additional Shares not exceeding
(92.591519%)
(7.408481%)
20% of the number of the issued Shares.*
B.
To grant a general mandate to the Board to
4,386,784,710
0
repurchase Shares not exceeding 10% of the number
(100%)
(0%)
of the issued Shares.*
C.
To extend the general mandate granted under
4,061,797,619
325,282,091
resolution number 5A by adding the number of
(92.585453%)
(7.414547%)
Shares repurchased pursuant to the mandate granted
under resolution number 5B.*
For the full text of the Proposed Resolutions, please refer to the 2019 AGM Notice as contained in the Circular.
Note: The number of votes and approximate percentage of total Shares voted as stated are based on the total number of issued Shares held by the Shareholders who attended and voted at the 2019 AGM in person, by authorised representative or by proxy.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the Proposed Resolutions, all of them were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.
By order of the Board
Wu, Pan-Tsu
Chairman
Hong Kong, 31 May 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:
Executive Directors
Mr. Wu, Pan-Tsu (Chairman) and Mr. Lee, Shao-Wu (Chief Executive Officer)
Non-executive Directors
Ms. Tsai Patty, Pei Chun and Mr. Li I-nan
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Chen, Huan-Chung, Mr. Hsieh, Wuei-Jung and Mr. Feng Lei Ming
