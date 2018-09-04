Log in
POWER AMERICAS MINERALS CORP
Power Americas Announces Name Change to Edison Cobalt Corp.

09/04/2018 | 09:05pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2018) - Power Americas Minerals Corporation (TSXV: PAM) (OTC Pink: PWMRF) (FSE: VV0("Power Americas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a name change to Edison Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: EDDY). Management feels the new name will better reflect the history of its principal project, the Thomas Edison Mine, and its creation of future value to shareholders.

The Company has received TSX Venture Exchange approval to its proposed name change. Effective September 5, 2018, the Company's common shares will commence trading under the new name, Edison Cobalt Corp. and under its new trading symbol EDDY. The new CUSIP number is 28088P100 and the new ISIN number is CA28088P1009. There is no consolidation of share capital. Shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the new company name and Company shares held electronically in Direct Registration System will be booked automatically.

Please visit the Company's new website at www.edisoncobalt.com

Jeffrey Cocks, President and CEO said: "The Thomas Edison mine, originally developed by the famous inventor and entrepreneur as a source of cobalt for his revolutionary iron-cobalt batteries, was a landmark acquisition for the Company. It became clear that that a name change was needed to reflect value of this acquisition for the company."

Finally, initial results from the Company's summer exploration program, which includes the current diamond drilling program on the Thomas Edison Mine property, and extensive regional mapping and prospecting program on the Kittson Cobalt Project (see news release August 13, 2018) are expected to be released shortly. The extensive regional mapping and prospecting program will trace the full extent of the fracture system which hosts Thomas Edison, Shakt-Davis, and Kittson mines as well as follow up on initial prospecting on the western claim group acquired in late 2017 (see new release November 22, 2017).

About the Kittson-Cobalt Project

The Project is located near the town of Cobalt in northeast Ontario, Canada. The Project hosts the historic Thomas Edison, Shakt-Davis and Cobalt-Kittson mines, as well as numerous historic workings, the deepest extending down to 628 feet, and over 2,500 feet of lateral workings. Cobalt mineralization occurs in Proterozoic-aged quartz-carbonate veins hosted in brittle shears in Nipissing diabase. This style of mineralization is similar to that of the famous Cobalt Silver Camp Located ~15 km east of the Property, which produced 420 million ounces of silver with cobalt as a significant by-product. Veins hosting the mineralization at the Kittson-Cobalt Project differ from the typical Cobalt Silver Camp veins in that they are lower in silver but richer in cobalt, and are associated with significant gold. Historic reports from the Shakt-Davis mine indicate values of 1.5% Co over 1.37 metres and select grab samples returning up to 4% Co and 93.3 g/t Au. Locally significant nickel, copper and to a lesser extend lead, zinc and bismuth also occur within the quartz-carbonate veins.

About Power Americas Mineral Corp.

Power Americas Minerals Corporation is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium and other energy metals in North and South America. Power Americas' acquisition strategy focuses on acquiring affordable, cost-effective and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. The Company's shares are listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PAM", the OTC Pinks under the symbol "PWMRF", and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "VV0".

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and a director of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:                       

"Jeffrey Cocks"                                                       

Jeffrey Cocks
President   

For more information please contact:

Howard Milne V.P. Business Development
Tel: (604) 377-8994 
Email: hdmcap@shaw.ca
Website: www.poweramericascorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
