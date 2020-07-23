Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Power Assets Holdings Limited    6   HK0006000050

POWER ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(6)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 07/22
42.35 HKD   -0.82%
05:06aPOWER ASSETS : Date of Board Meeting (2020 interim results)
PU
05/18POWER ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/13POWER ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED : Proxy Statments
CO
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Power Assets : Date of Board Meeting (2020 interim results)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 05:06am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

(2020 interim results)

The board of directors (the "Board") of Power Assets Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby

announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 5 August 2020 to consider, among other matters, the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and the payment of an interim dividend.

By Order of the Board

Alex Ng

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 23 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive directors

: Mr. FOK Kin Ning, Canning (Chairman), Mr. TSAI Chao Chung,

Charles

(Chief Executive Officer),

Mr.

CHAN

Loi

Shun,

Mr. Andrew John HUNTER, Mr. Neil Douglas MCGEE and

Mr. WAN Chi Tin

Non-executive director

: Mr. LI Tzar Kuoi, Victor

Independent non-executive

: Mr. IP

Yuk-keung, Albert, Mr.

LUI

Wai

Yu,

Albert,

directors

Mr. Ralph Raymond SHEA and Mr. WU Ting Yuk, Anthony

Disclaimer

Power Assets Holdings Limited published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 09:05:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on POWER ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMI
05:06aPOWER ASSETS : Date of Board Meeting (2020 interim results)
PU
05/18POWER ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/13POWER ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED : Proxy Statments
CO
05/06CK Infrastructure, Power Assets expect reduction in first-half profit on UK r..
RE
04/29POWER ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
04/08POWER ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
03/18POWER ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED : Annual results
CO
03/05POWER ASSETS : Date of Board Meeting (2019 annual results)
PU
02/24Hong Kong stocks fall most in four weeks as global virus spread widens
RE
2019POWER ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED : Annual Report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 420 M 183 M 183 M
Net income 2020 6 752 M 871 M 871 M
Net cash 2020 1 219 M 157 M 157 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
Yield 2020 6,63%
Capitalization 90 386 M 11 659 M 11 660 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 62,8x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart POWER ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Power Assets Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 55,03 HKD
Last Close Price 42,35 HKD
Spread / Highest target 51,1%
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chao Chung Tsai Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kin Ning Fok Chairman
Kee Ham Chan Chief Financial Officer
Tzar Kuoi Li Non-Executive Director
Neil Douglas McGee Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POWER ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.70%11 659
NEXTERA ENERGY15.80%137 252
ENEL S.P.A.15.87%96 549
IBERDROLA21.02%82 797
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.57%66 762
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.74%61 838
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group