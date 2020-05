By Yifan Wang



Power Construction Corp. of China said it has won a contract worth 6.17 billion yuan ($871.1 million) for an urban subway project in China.

The project, located in the northern China city of Zhengzhou, is a 20-kilometer subway line consisting of 11 stations, the Chinese engineering firm said Wednesday. The line will link the city's center area with a western district.

The company expects the project to last over three years.

