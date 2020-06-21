Power Grid of India : 4Q Net Profit Rose 8.2% on Higher Revenue

By Kosaku Narioka



Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd.'s fourth-quarter net profit rose 8.2%, thanks partly to higher transmission revenue, it said Saturday.

Net profit for the quarter ended March rose to 33.13 billion rupees ($434.2 million) from INR30.61 billion a year earlier, the Indian power-transmission company said.

Revenue increased 6.4% to INR101.48 billion, it said.

Power Grid said the pandemic had no material impact on its operations in the previous fiscal year.

The coronavirus lockdown led to a decline in power demand, however, and it expects customers to delay payment of transmission charges in the current fiscal year, the company said.

Power Grid said it approved a one-time rebate of INR10.75 billion to power-distribution companies and state governments in April and May.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com