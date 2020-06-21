Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Power Grid Corporation of India Limited    532898   INE752E01010

POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

(532898)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Power Grid of India : 4Q Net Profit Rose 8.2% on Higher Revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/21/2020 | 11:59pm EDT

By Kosaku Narioka

Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd.'s fourth-quarter net profit rose 8.2%, thanks partly to higher transmission revenue, it said Saturday.

Net profit for the quarter ended March rose to 33.13 billion rupees ($434.2 million) from INR30.61 billion a year earlier, the Indian power-transmission company said.

Revenue increased 6.4% to INR101.48 billion, it said.

Power Grid said the pandemic had no material impact on its operations in the previous fiscal year.

The coronavirus lockdown led to a decline in power demand, however, and it expects customers to delay payment of transmission charges in the current fiscal year, the company said.

Power Grid said it approved a one-time rebate of INR10.75 billion to power-distribution companies and state governments in April and May.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on POWER GRID CORPORATION OF
06/21POWER GRID OF INDIA : 4Q Net Profit Rose 8.2% on Higher Revenue
DJ
06/17TATA POWER : launches 'SaheliWorld.org' a market place for its rural entrepreneu..
AQ
06/09TATA POWER : joins hands with MG Motor India to deploy Superfast chargers at sel..
AQ
06/02TATA POWER : to manage power distribution in Central Odisha from 1st June onward..
AQ
05/25POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMI : annual earnings release
05/22TATA POWER : Club Enerji introduces the 'E-learning Fridays' Module
AQ
05/13TATA POWER : integrates bill payments for customers via 'Microsoft Kaizala' amid..
AQ
05/13TATA POWER : Technological Innovations delivers exemplary customer experience
AQ
05/06TATA POWER : revitalised the Distribution Sector in India through various Techno..
AQ
04/28TATA POWER : appeals customers to use digital payments options to their pay bill..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 378 B 4 956 M 4 956 M
Net income 2020 105 B 1 374 M 1 374 M
Net Debt 2020 1 338 B 17 562 M 17 562 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,49x
Yield 2020 5,59%
Capitalization 896 B 11 763 M 11 767 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,92x
Nbr of Employees 9 255
Free-Float 48,6%
Chart POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER GRID CORPORATION OF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 171,35 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kandikuppa Sreekant Chairman & Managing Director
Seema Gupta Operations Director & Executive Director
K. S. R Murty Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Taj Mukarrum Executive Director & Finance Director
Divya Tandon Joint Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED-9.91%11 763
NEXTERA ENERGY0.02%118 550
ENEL S.P.A.7.47%86 483
IBERDROLA11.00%73 339
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-1.33%68 584
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.98%60 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group