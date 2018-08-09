Log in
08/09 10:00:00 pm
72.9 USD   -0.48%
11:01pPOWER INTEGRATI : Announces Successful Certifications of USB PD Adap..
BU
07/26POWER INTEGRATI : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26POWER INTEGRATI : Reports Second-Quarter Financial Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Power Integrations : Announces Successful Certifications of USB PD Adapters Using InnoSwitch3 ICs

08/09/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Designs achieved compliance with USB PD 3.0 + PPS standard; dynamically configurable InnoSwitch3-Pro ICs facilitate fast charging of smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced that a range of adapter designs based on Power Integrations’ InnoSwitch™3-Pro and InnoSwitch3-CP ICs have achieved compliance with USB Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 standards. During a recent workshop in Portland, Oregon, nine adapter designs featuring InnoSwitch3 devices – including several designs submitted by leading power-supply manufacturers – successfully completed USB PD 3.0 compliance testing. Several of the successful designs incorporated the advanced PPS (Programmable Power Supply) option within the USB PD 3.0 standard, which enables faster charging of smartphones, tablets and notebooks without generating dangerously high levels of heat in the device itself.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180809005768/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The dynamically configurable InnoSwitch3-Pro integrated switcher IC family from Power Integrations enables digital micro-stepping of voltage and current for precise battery charge control. Capable of delivering up to 65 W and achieving up to 94% efficiency across line and load conditions, the new devices may be paired with a microcontroller or take inputs from a system CPU to control and monitor the off-line power supply.

InnoSwitch3-Pro supports virtually any rapid-charging protocol, including USB PD 3.0 + PPS, Quick Charge™ 4/4+, AFC, VOOC, SCP, FCP and other industrial and consumer battery charger standards, as well as applications in dimmable LED ballast drivers and field-configurable industrial power supplies.

Comments Shyam Dujari, director of product marketing for Power Integrations: “USB PD 3.0 will be ubiquitous in mobile devices in the very near future. The PPS option is important not only for smartphones and tablets but also now for notebook computers due to the thermal constraints of today’s super-thin form factors. With efficiency of up to 94%, our InnoSwitch3-Pro IC family enables devices to run cool, while also reducing the system BOM.”

InnoSwitch3-Pro samples are available now, priced at $1.12, in 10,000-piece quantities. Technical support for InnoSwitch3-Pro ICs is available from the Power Integrations website at: www.power.com/products/innoswitch/innoswitch3-pro.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, InnoSwitch, FluxLink, and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 441 M
EBIT 2018 84,8 M
Net income 2018 60,3 M
Finance 2018 224 M
Yield 2018 0,87%
P/E ratio 2018 36,66
P/E ratio 2019 31,52
EV / Sales 2018 4,35x
EV / Sales 2019 3,83x
Capitalization 2 142 M
Chart POWER INTEGRATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Power Integrations Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER INTEGRATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 78,0 $
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Balu Balakrishnan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
E. Floyd Kvamme Chairman
Raja G. Petrakian Vice President-Operations
Sandeep Nayyar VP-Finance, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Radu Barsan Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POWER INTEGRATIONS INC-0.95%2 142
INTEL CORPORATION8.23%229 167
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%203 977
NVIDIA CORPORATION33.55%155 969
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS10.84%112 541
BROADCOM INC-14.57%95 104
