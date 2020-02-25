Log in
Power Integrations : BridgeSwitch BLDC Motor-Driver IC Family From Power Integrations Expands to 400 W

02/25/2020 | 03:02am EST

High-voltage half-bridge motor-driver is 99.2%-efficient; needs no heatsinks and reduces software certification time and expense

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced that its BridgeSwitch™ integrated half-bridge (IHB) motor-driver IC family has been expanded and now supports applications requiring up to 400 W. BridgeSwitch ICs feature high- and low-side advanced FREDFETs (Fast Recovery Diode Field Effect Transistors) with integrated lossless current sensing, resulting in inverter efficiency of up to 99.2% in brushless DC (BLDC) motor-drive applications. This industry-leading efficiency performance along with the distributed thermal footprint provided by the IHB driver eliminates the need for a heatsink, reducing both system cost and weight.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005058/en/

BridgeSwitch BLDC Motor-Driver IC Family from Power Integrations Expands to 400 W (Photo: Business Wire)

BridgeSwitch BLDC Motor-Driver IC Family from Power Integrations Expands to 400 W (Photo: Business Wire)

The new 400 W BRD1167 and BRD1267 BridgeSwitch ICs deliver up to 1.33 A RMS, 11.5 A DC output peak current. Like the rest of the BridgeSwitch family, they are self-powered and available in the same compact InSOP-24C surface-mount package. These devices can drive single- or multi-phase high-voltage, synchronous or asynchronous motors, and support all popular MCU and motor control algorithms. All BridgeSwitch ICs feature cycle-by-cycle hardware–based overcurrent, over/under-voltage and over-temperature protection features, which eliminate the software component from many protection functions. This simplifies IEC 60335 and 60730 certification, saving time and cost.

Like other BridgeSwitch family ICs, the new, uprated BRD1167 and BRD1267 devices also feature built-in device protection and system monitoring and a robust single-wire preventive maintenance interface which enables communication between the motor microcontroller and up to three BridgeSwitch devices. Each BridgeSwitch device may be configured with different high- and low-side current limits, eliminating role of the microcontroller and external circuitry in protecting the system from open or shorted motor windings.

Comments senior product marketing manager Cristian Ionescu-Catrina: “BridgeSwitch is a scalable solution for single- and multi-phase inverter designs. The increased 400 W power capability will allow the family to support applications with higher RMS current and thermally challenging requirements, such as range hoods, compressors, fans and pumps.”

Samples of BRD1167 & BRD1267 BridgeSwitch ICs will be available in May 2020 and are priced starting at $1.72 in 10,000-piece quantities. Technical support for the BridgeSwitch BLDC motor-drive family of ICs is available from the Power Integrations website at: https://motor-driver.power.com/bridgeswitch.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, BridgeSwitch, and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.


© Business Wire 2020
