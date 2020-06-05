Log in
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.

(POWI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/04 04:00:00 pm
115.48 USD   -0.03%
07:16aPOWER INTEGRATIONS : CEO to Speak at Stifel Conference
05/28POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
05/07POWER INTEGRATIONS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
Power Integrations : CEO to Speak at Stifel Conference

06/05/2020 | 07:16am EDT

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced that Balu Balakrishnan, the company’s chief executive officer, will speak at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the investor page of the company’s website, investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 446 M - -
Net income 2020 55,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 63,1x
Yield 2020 0,71%
Capitalization 3 446 M 3 446 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,73x
Nbr of Employees 699
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Power Integrations, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 100,80 $
Last Close Price 115,48 $
Spread / Highest target 3,05%
Spread / Average Target -12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Balu Balakrishnan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William L. George Chairman
Raja G. Petrakian Vice President-Operations
Sandeep Nayyar VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Radu Barsan Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.16.79%3 446
INTEL CORPORATION3.48%266 615
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-7.55%265 241
NVIDIA CORPORATION49.03%215 703
BROADCOM INC.-2.26%123 492
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.23%118 007
