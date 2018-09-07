Power Integrations : CFO to Speak at Deutsche Bank Conference

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced that Sandeep Nayyar, the company’s chief financial officer, will speak at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas on September 13 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor page of the company’s website, investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

