Power Integrations : CFO to Speak at Deutsche Bank Conference

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI)
today announced that Sandeep Nayyar, the company’s chief financial
officer, will speak at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las
Vegas on September 13 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. A live and archived
webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor page of
the company’s website, investors.power.com.
About Power Integrations
Power
Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor
technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products
are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the
generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and
consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to
megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.
