POWER INTEGRATIONS INC (POWI)
Power Integrations : CFO to Speak at Deutsche Bank Conference

09/07/2018 | 01:16pm CEST

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced that Sandeep Nayyar, the company’s chief financial officer, will speak at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas on September 13 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor page of the company’s website, investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 441 M
EBIT 2018 84,8 M
Net income 2018 60,3 M
Finance 2018 224 M
Yield 2018 0,90%
P/E ratio 2018 35,56
P/E ratio 2019 30,57
EV / Sales 2018 4,23x
EV / Sales 2019 3,72x
Capitalization 2 089 M
Managers
NameTitle
Balu Balakrishnan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
E. Floyd Kvamme Chairman
Raja G. Petrakian Vice President-Operations
Sandeep Nayyar VP-Finance, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Radu Barsan Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POWER INTEGRATIONS INC-3.40%2 089
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%219 921
INTEL CORPORATION2.38%217 916
NVIDIA CORPORATION40.94%165 814
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.18%107 807
BROADCOM INC-15.93%93 230
