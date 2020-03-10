Log in
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.

(POWI)
Power Integrations : Expands Range of InnoSwitch3 ICs Incorporating Robust 750 V GaN Transistors

03/10/2020

PowiGaN technology permits manufacture of 94% efficient power supplies suitable for regions with frequent brown-outs and line surges

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced an expansion of its InnoSwitch™3 families of offline CV/CC flyback switcher ICs. The new INN3x78C devices incorporate a smaller “size 8” 750 V PowiGaN™ transistor, enabling compact, efficient power supplies delivering between 27 W and 55 W without heatsinks. The ICs are housed in the same high-creepage, safety-compliant InSOP™-24D package as larger members of the GaN-based InnoSwitch3 families, which target up to 120 W.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005936/en/

InnoSwitch3 ICs incorporating PowiGaN technology permits manufacture of 94% efficient power supplies suitable for regions with frequent brown-outs and line surges (Graphic: Business Wire)

InnoSwitch3 ICs incorporating PowiGaN technology permits manufacture of 94% efficient power supplies suitable for regions with frequent brown-outs and line surges (Graphic: Business Wire)

Known for exceptional efficiency – up to 94% efficient across line and load, PowiGaN technology is also extremely robust, making them highly resistant against line surges and swells commonly seen in regions with unstable mains voltage. This enables OEMs to specify a single power supply design to be used worldwide. Applications for the new parts include USB PD and high-current chargers/adapters for mobile devices, as well as set-top boxes, displays, networking and gaming products and appliances – especially those aiming to comply with the planned European Energy Labeling Regulation.

Comments Chris Lee, director of product marketing at Power Integrations: “We have experienced increased demand for our efficient AC-DC converter ICs with the highly robust 750 V GaN transistor. Simultaneous electrical strength and efficiency are difficult to achieve due to the relationship between Silicon MOSFET breakdown voltage and COSS-related switching loss. Our electrically strong PowiGaN transistors have very low COSS, so achieving over 94% efficiency and low field return rate from tropical markets is very straightforward.”

Power Integrations’ new InnoSwitch3 ICs are available now with InnoSwitch3-CP and InnoSwitch3-EP priced at $2.95 in 10,000 quantities, and InnoSwitch3-Pro priced at $3.25 in 10,000 quantities. Technical information is available from the Power Integrations website at www.power.com/innoswitch3.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, InnoSwitch, PowiGaN, InSOP, and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 474 M
EBIT 2020 95,3 M
Net income 2020 66,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,92%
P/E ratio 2020 37,5x
P/E ratio 2021 30,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,17x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,67x
Capitalization 2 449 M
Chart POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Power Integrations, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 99,20  $
Last Close Price 82,90  $
Spread / Highest target 42,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Balu Balakrishnan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William L. George Chairman
Raja G. Petrakian Vice President-Operations
Sandeep Nayyar VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Radu Barsan Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.-8.68%2 449
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED1.82%264 119
INTEL CORPORATION-15.04%217 485
NVIDIA CORPORATION4.31%150 209
BROADCOM INC.-21.61%98 954
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-18.12%98 105
