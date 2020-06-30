Power Integrations : LinkSwitch-TN2 High-Voltage Switcher ICs from Power Integrations Now Certified for Automotive Use

Log in
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.

(POWI)
06/30/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

High-reliability, space-saving buck/flyback switcher ICs target 400 VDC EV applications

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced an AEC-Q100-qualified version of its LinkSwitch™-TN2 switcher IC for buck or non-isolated flyback applications. Featuring an integrated 750 V MOSFET, the new automotive-qualified LinkSwitch-TN2 IC provides simple and reliable power for EV sub-systems connected to the high-voltage bus, including HVAC, climate control, battery management, battery heater, DC-DC converter and on-board charger systems. The surface-mount device requires no heatsink, needs few external components and occupies a very small PCB footprint.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630006034/en/

LinkSwitch-TN2 High-Voltage Switcher ICs from Power Integrations Now Certified for Automotive Use (Photo: Business Wire)

The 7 W (flyback) / 360 mA (buck) LinkSwitch-TN2 has a wide input voltage range of 60 VDC to 550 VDC, efficiently supporting the 400 VDC bus commonly seen in electric vehicle applications. The new power supply IC provides accurate regulation of better than +/-5% across line voltage, load, temperature and component tolerances.

Comments Power Integrations’ product marketing manager Edward Ong: “Our automotive switcher ICs reduce size while increasing the reliability and robustness of automotive sub-systems. By supplying auxiliary systems directly from the high-voltage bus with a LinkSwitch-TN2 power supply, automotive engineers can reduce the requirement for the conventional 12 V distributed rail, saving assembly and material cost.”

Samples of the LNK3206GQ automotive-qualified LinkSwitch-TN2 IC are available now with prices starting at $0.84 in 10,000-piece quantities. Datasheet and reference design documentation is available from the Power Integrations website at: https://ac-dc.power.com/products/linkswitch-family/linkswitch-tn2q/

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, LinkSwitch and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.


© Business Wire 2020
