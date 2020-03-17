Log in
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.

(POWI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Power Integrations : Names Anita Ganti to Its Board of Directors

03/17/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced that Anita Ganti will join the company’s board of directors on April 1, 2020.

Mrs. Ganti is a seasoned leader in the technology sector, with extensive experience in the analog semiconductor industry. From 2015 to 2019 she served as senior vice president of the product engineering services organization of Wipro Limited, a leading global information-technology, consulting and business-process services company, where she was responsible for offerings and operations with annual revenues exceeding $600 million. From 2013 to 2015 Mrs. Ganti was vice president of global technology at Flex Ltd. (formerly Flextronics), and from 2008 to 2013 she was employed by Texas Instruments, where she served as general manager of the company’s precision signal path division. She has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute in India, an M.S.E.E. from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

“We are delighted that Anita Ganti is joining our board,” commented William L. George, chairman of the board of directors of Power Integrations. “Her deep understanding of the technology sector, including extensive semiconductor experience, will be enormously valuable to Power Integrations as the company continues to execute its growth strategy.”

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 474 M
EBIT 2020 95,3 M
Net income 2020 66,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,96%
P/E ratio 2020 36,0x
P/E ratio 2021 29,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,96x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,48x
Capitalization 2 350 M
Chart POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Power Integrations, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 99,20  $
Last Close Price 79,56  $
Spread / Highest target 48,3%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Balu Balakrishnan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William L. George Chairman
Raja G. Petrakian Vice President-Operations
Sandeep Nayyar VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Radu Barsan Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.-8.84%2 350
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-2.98%237 268
INTEL CORPORATION-25.46%190 797
NVIDIA CORPORATION-16.53%120 197
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-27.12%87 300
BROADCOM INC.-40.64%74 993
