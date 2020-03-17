Power Integrations : Names Anita Ganti to Its Board of Directors

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced that Anita Ganti will join the company’s board of directors on April 1, 2020.

Mrs. Ganti is a seasoned leader in the technology sector, with extensive experience in the analog semiconductor industry. From 2015 to 2019 she served as senior vice president of the product engineering services organization of Wipro Limited, a leading global information-technology, consulting and business-process services company, where she was responsible for offerings and operations with annual revenues exceeding $600 million. From 2013 to 2015 Mrs. Ganti was vice president of global technology at Flex Ltd. (formerly Flextronics), and from 2008 to 2013 she was employed by Texas Instruments, where she served as general manager of the company’s precision signal path division. She has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute in India, an M.S.E.E. from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

“We are delighted that Anita Ganti is joining our board,” commented William L. George, chairman of the board of directors of Power Integrations. “Her deep understanding of the technology sector, including extensive semiconductor experience, will be enormously valuable to Power Integrations as the company continues to execute its growth strategy.”

