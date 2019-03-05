Power Integrations : New Power-Supply Transformers Complement Power Integrations' SCALE-iDriver Gate-Driver IC Family

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI),
the leader in gate-driver technology for medium- and high-voltage
inverter applications, today announced a range of galvanically isolated
transformers that provide the correct voltage and power for the
company’s SCALE-iDriver™ family of gate drivers. The combination
delivers a simple, robust and cost-efficient DC-DC converter solution
that does not require additional voltage regulation, reducing system
cost and development time. The SIT12xxI
transformer and SCALE-iDriver ICs are fully UL and VDE approved.
New Power-Supply Transformers Complement Power Integrations' SCALE-iDriver Gate-Driver IC Family
The new SIT12xxI
transformers feature an innovative insulated construction that
improves reliability and delivers a high isolation capability combined
with low coupling capacitance. Devices suit both 600 V and 1200 V
two-channel SCALE-iDriver gate drivers with 5 V (SIT1253I) or 15 V
(SIT1217I) input voltages and 25 V output voltage. The shrouded
transformers weigh only 9 g and require no potting, but nonetheless pass
tests for extended field life and high resistance to shock and
vibration. They meet UL1446, UL61800-5-1, IEC61800-5-1, IEC61558-1 and
IEC61558-2-16.
Comments Thorsten Schmidt, product marketing manager for gate-driver
products at Power Integrations: “The SCALE-iDriver
family of IGBT and SiC-MOSFET driver ICs employs Power Integrations’
FluxLink™ magneto-inductive bi-directional communications technology to
ensure reinforced galvanic isolation between the primary and secondary
sides, setting a new standard in isolation integrity and stability. By
providing a perfectly matched transformer we reduce system development,
qualification and certification time, and also simplify the purchasing
process. The new design of the transformer construction targets
industrial applications, delivering a rugged and lightweight isolated
DC-DC solution while minimizing common-mode noise coupling.”
SIT12xxI
transformers are available now, priced at $4.00 in quantities of
10,000. Technical information is available from the Power Integrations
website at www.power.com/products/dc-dc-converters/sit12xxI.
About Power Integrations
Power
Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor
technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products
are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the
generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and
consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to
megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.
Power Integrations, SCALE, SCALE-iDriver and the Power Integrations logo
are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All
other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.
