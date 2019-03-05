Power Integrations : New Power-Supply Transformers Complement Power Integrations' SCALE-iDriver Gate-Driver IC Family

One-stop-shop solution speeds design and certification

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in gate-driver technology for medium- and high-voltage inverter applications, today announced a range of galvanically isolated transformers that provide the correct voltage and power for the company’s SCALE-iDriver™ family of gate drivers. The combination delivers a simple, robust and cost-efficient DC-DC converter solution that does not require additional voltage regulation, reducing system cost and development time. The SIT12xxI transformer and SCALE-iDriver ICs are fully UL and VDE approved.

The new SIT12xxI transformers feature an innovative insulated construction that improves reliability and delivers a high isolation capability combined with low coupling capacitance. Devices suit both 600 V and 1200 V two-channel SCALE-iDriver gate drivers with 5 V (SIT1253I) or 15 V (SIT1217I) input voltages and 25 V output voltage. The shrouded transformers weigh only 9 g and require no potting, but nonetheless pass tests for extended field life and high resistance to shock and vibration. They meet UL1446, UL61800-5-1, IEC61800-5-1, IEC61558-1 and IEC61558-2-16.

Comments Thorsten Schmidt, product marketing manager for gate-driver products at Power Integrations: “The SCALE-iDriver family of IGBT and SiC-MOSFET driver ICs employs Power Integrations’ FluxLink™ magneto-inductive bi-directional communications technology to ensure reinforced galvanic isolation between the primary and secondary sides, setting a new standard in isolation integrity and stability. By providing a perfectly matched transformer we reduce system development, qualification and certification time, and also simplify the purchasing process. The new design of the transformer construction targets industrial applications, delivering a rugged and lightweight isolated DC-DC solution while minimizing common-mode noise coupling.”

SIT12xxI transformers are available now, priced at $4.00 in quantities of 10,000. Technical information is available from the Power Integrations website at www.power.com/products/dc-dc-converters/sit12xxI.

