Power Integrations Inc

POWER INTEGRATIONS INC

(POWI)
Power Integrations : New Power-Supply Transformers Complement Power Integrations' SCALE-iDriver Gate-Driver IC Family

03/05/2019 | 05:01pm EST

One-stop-shop solution speeds design and certification

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in gate-driver technology for medium- and high-voltage inverter applications, today announced a range of galvanically isolated transformers that provide the correct voltage and power for the company’s SCALE-iDriver™ family of gate drivers. The combination delivers a simple, robust and cost-efficient DC-DC converter solution that does not require additional voltage regulation, reducing system cost and development time. The SIT12xxI transformer and SCALE-iDriver ICs are fully UL and VDE approved.

New Power-Supply Transformers Complement Power Integrations' SCALE-iDriver Gate-Driver IC Family

New Power-Supply Transformers Complement Power Integrations’ SCALE-iDriver Gate-Driver IC Family (Photo: Business Wire)

The new SIT12xxI transformers feature an innovative insulated construction that improves reliability and delivers a high isolation capability combined with low coupling capacitance. Devices suit both 600 V and 1200 V two-channel SCALE-iDriver gate drivers with 5 V (SIT1253I) or 15 V (SIT1217I) input voltages and 25 V output voltage. The shrouded transformers weigh only 9 g and require no potting, but nonetheless pass tests for extended field life and high resistance to shock and vibration. They meet UL1446, UL61800-5-1, IEC61800-5-1, IEC61558-1 and IEC61558-2-16.

Comments Thorsten Schmidt, product marketing manager for gate-driver products at Power Integrations: “The SCALE-iDriver family of IGBT and SiC-MOSFET driver ICs employs Power Integrations’ FluxLink™ magneto-inductive bi-directional communications technology to ensure reinforced galvanic isolation between the primary and secondary sides, setting a new standard in isolation integrity and stability. By providing a perfectly matched transformer we reduce system development, qualification and certification time, and also simplify the purchasing process. The new design of the transformer construction targets industrial applications, delivering a rugged and lightweight isolated DC-DC solution while minimizing common-mode noise coupling.”

SIT12xxI transformers are available now, priced at $4.00 in quantities of 10,000. Technical information is available from the Power Integrations website at www.power.com/products/dc-dc-converters/sit12xxI.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, SCALE, SCALE-iDriver and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.


© Business Wire 2019
