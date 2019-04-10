Power Integrations : to Release First-Quarter Financial Results on April 25

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI)
will release its first-quarter financial results after market hours on
Thursday, April 25, 2019, and will host a conference call that day
beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. Members of the investment community
can join the conference call by dialing 1-647-689-4187. Live and
archived audio webcasts of the conference call will be available on the
company’s website at http://investors.power.com.
About Power Integrations
Power
Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor
technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products
are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the
generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and
consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to
megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.
