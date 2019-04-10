Log in
Power Integrations : to Release First-Quarter Financial Results on April 25

0
04/10/2019

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) will release its first-quarter financial results after market hours on Thursday, April 25, 2019, and will host a conference call that day beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. Members of the investment community can join the conference call by dialing 1-647-689-4187. Live and archived audio webcasts of the conference call will be available on the company’s website at http://investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 412 M
EBIT 2019 68,3 M
Net income 2019 51,8 M
Finance 2019 137 M
Yield 2019 0,93%
P/E ratio 2019 41,70
P/E ratio 2020 28,95
EV / Sales 2019 4,84x
EV / Sales 2020 4,00x
Capitalization 2 132 M
Managers
NameTitle
Balu Balakrishnan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William L. George Chairman
Raja G. Petrakian Vice President-Operations
Sandeep Nayyar VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Radu Barsan Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POWER INTEGRATIONS INC22.19%2 132
INTEL CORPORATION18.64%250 486
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%213 621
BROADCOM INC19.34%120 527
NVIDIA CORPORATION41.77%114 692
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS20.57%108 148
