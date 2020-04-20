Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Power Integrations, Inc.    POWI

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.

(POWI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Power Integrations : to Release First-Quarter Financial Results on May 7

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 07:03am EDT

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) will release its first-quarter financial results after market hours on Thursday, May 7, 2020, and will host a conference call that day beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. Members of the investment community can join the conference call by dialing 1-647-689-4187 and entering conference ID 5591942 when prompted. Live and archived audio webcasts of the conference call will be available on the company’s website at http://investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
07:03aPOWER INTEGRATIONS : to Release First-Quarter Financial Results on May 7
BU
03/17POWER INTEGRATIONS : Names Anita Ganti to Its Board of Directors
BU
03/17POWER INTEGRATIONS : rsquo; SCALE-iDriver for SiC MOSFETs Achieves AEC-Q100 Auto..
BU
03/10POWER INTEGRATIONS : Expands Range of InnoSwitch3 ICs Incorporating Robust 750 V..
BU
03/03POWER INTEGRATIONS : Easy-to-Use SCALE-2 Plug-and-Play Gate Drivers from Power I..
BU
02/27POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/25POWER INTEGRATIONS : BridgeSwitch BLDC Motor-Driver IC Family From Power Integra..
BU
02/07POWER INTEGRATIONS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
01/30POWER INTEGRATIONS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/30POWER INTEGRATIONS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 420 M
EBIT 2019 75,9 M
Net income 2019 52,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,73%
P/E ratio 2019 54,6x
P/E ratio 2020 45,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 6,74x
Capi. / Sales2020 6,26x
Capitalization 2 834 M
Chart POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Power Integrations, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 94,40  $
Last Close Price 95,41  $
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Balu Balakrishnan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William L. George Chairman
Raja G. Petrakian Vice President-Operations
Sandeep Nayyar VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Radu Barsan Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC.-3.54%2 834
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.99%264 112
INTEL CORPORATION0.85%258 372
NVIDIA CORPORATION24.23%179 042
BROADCOM INC.-15.87%106 297
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-11.49%106 020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group