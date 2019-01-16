Log in
POWER INTEGRATIONS INC (POWI)
Power Integrations : to Release Fourth-Quarter Financial Results on February 7

01/16/2019

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) will release its fourth-quarter financial results after market hours on Thursday, February 7, 2019, and will host a conference call that day beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. Members of the investment community can join the conference call by dialing 1-647-689-4187. Live and archived audio webcasts of the conference call will be available on the company’s website at http://investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 420 M
EBIT 2018 79,1 M
Net income 2018 55,5 M
Finance 2018 134 M
Yield 2018 1,05%
P/E ratio 2018 33,00
P/E ratio 2019 32,64
EV / Sales 2018 3,96x
EV / Sales 2019 3,78x
Capitalization 1 796 M
Chart POWER INTEGRATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Power Integrations Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER INTEGRATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 57,3 $
Spread / Average Target -6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Balu Balakrishnan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
E. Floyd Kvamme Chairman
Raja G. Petrakian Vice President-Operations
Sandeep Nayyar VP-Finance, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Radu Barsan Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POWER INTEGRATIONS INC0.43%1 796
INTEL CORPORATION3.03%220 669
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%183 928
BROADCOM INC0.87%102 172
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS1.94%92 529
NVIDIA CORPORATION12.26%91 768
