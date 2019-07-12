Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Power Integrations Inc    POWI

POWER INTEGRATIONS INC

(POWI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Power Integrations : to Release Second-Quarter Financial Results on July 25

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 07:02am EDT

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) will release its second-quarter financial results after market hours on Thursday, July 25, 2019, and will host a conference call that day beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. Members of the investment community can join the conference call by dialing 1-647-689-4187. Live and archived audio webcasts of the conference call will be available on the company’s website at http://investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POWER INTEGRATIONS INC
07:02aPOWER INTEGRATIONS : to Release Second-Quarter Financial Results on July 25
BU
06/26POWER INTEGRATIONS : Highly Flexible Gate-Driver System from Power Integrations ..
BU
06/01POWER INTEGRATIONS : Powi) Cfo Sandeep Nayyar Sells 228 Shares
AQ
05/30POWER INTEGRATIONS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/24POWER INTEGRATIONS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
05/07POWER INTEGRATIONS : Unveils Complete Range of Switcher ICs with Integrated 900 ..
BU
04/25POWER INTEGRATIONS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
04/25POWER INTEGRATIONS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/25POWER INTEGRATIONS : Reports First-Quarter Financial Results
PU
04/25POWER INTEGRATIONS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 419 M
EBIT 2019 70,0 M
Net income 2019 45,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,87%
P/E ratio 2019 50,2x
P/E ratio 2020 36,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,44x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,74x
Capitalization 2 281 M
Chart POWER INTEGRATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Power Integrations Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWER INTEGRATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 70,2  $
Last Close Price 77,9  $
Spread / Highest target 0,09%
Spread / Average Target -9,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Balu Balakrishnan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William L. George Chairman
Raja G. Petrakian Vice President-Operations
Sandeep Nayyar VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Radu Barsan Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POWER INTEGRATIONS INC29.60%2 281
INTEL CORPORATION2.73%217 582
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%208 941
BROADCOM INC8.57%109 892
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS23.43%109 507
NVIDIA CORPORATION24.55%101 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About