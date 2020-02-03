Log in
POWER METAL RESOURCES PLC

(SULA)
Power Metal Resources : Katoro Gold Update

02/03/2020 | 10:26am EST
Katoro Gold Update

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) the AIM listed metals exploration and development company is pleased to draw investors' attention to the announcement issued today by Katoro Gold plc (LON: KAT)('Katoro Gold' or 'Katoro').

The announcement may be viewed through the following link:

https://polaris.brighterir.com/public/katoro_gold/news/rns/story/rn1l4kx

Power Metal Resources holds 10,000,000 Katoro shares which represents 5.57% of Katoro Gold's issued share capital. In addition, POW also holds 10,000,000 warrants in Katoro Gold exercisable at 1.25p (2,500,000 warrants expiring on 15 March 2022 and 7,500,000 warrants expiring on 15 May 2022).

POW also has a 25% interest in Katoro's Haneti polymetallic project in Tanzania, with a right to increase its interest to 35% by a payment to Katoro of £25,000 in cash by 15 May 2020.

Disclaimer

Power Metal Resources plc published this content on 03 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2020 15:25:02 UTC
