POWER REIT REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

Old Bethpage, NY, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power REIT (NYSE American: PW) today reported its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income Attributable to Common Shares $ 143,400 $ 137,434 $ 270,587 $ 282,023 Net Income per Common Share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ 0.15 Core FFO Available to Common Shares $ 256,110 $ 246,243 $ 512,833 $ 503,780 Core FFO per Common Share 0.14 0.13 0.27 0.28

Power REIT’s existing portfolio of primarily “triple net leased” real estate provides very stable operating income. As a result, our historical performance including the most recent quarter has experienced very little variation. Power REIT recently announced a new focus for acquisitions that is described below and is intended to grow income and cash flow on a going forward basis.

Recent Development – New Focus for Acquisitions

Power REIT believes agricultural production is ripe for technological transformation and that we are at the early stages of a boom in agricultural venture capital that, among other things, will shift food production for certain crops from traditional outdoor farms to Controlled Environment Agriculture “plant factories.” Since a significant portion of any given CEA enterprise is real estate, Power REIT sees an opportunity to participate in the trend towards indoor agriculture.

CEA for Food

CEA for food production is widely adopted in parts of Europe and is becoming an increasingly competitive alternative to traditional farming for a variety of reasons. CEA caters to consumer desires for sustainable and locally grown products. Locally grown indoor produce will have a longer shelf life as the plants are healthier and also travel shorter distances thereby reducing food waste. In addition, a controlled environment produces high-quality pesticide free products that eliminates seasonality and provides highly predictable output that can be used to simplify the supply chain to the grocer’s shelf.

CEA for Cannabis

Power REIT is focused on investing in the cultivation and production side of the cannabis industry through the ownership of real estate. As such it is not directly in the cannabis business and also not even indirectly involved with facilities that sell cannabis directly to consumers. By serving as a landlord, Power REIT believes it can generate attractive risk adjusted returns related to the fast growing cannabis industry and that this offers a safer approach than investing directly in cannabis operating businesses.

Recent Acquisitions

Power REIT recently announced that it had acquired two greenhouse properties located is southern Colorado. The two properties are leased to an operator that is licensed for the cultivation and processing of medical cannabis. The total combined purchase price was $1,770,000 and the annual straight-line triple net-rent is approximately $340,000 which translates to a yield of in excess of 19%. The acquisitions were closed on an all-cash basis with existing working capital. As such, they are accretive to Core Funds from Operation by approximately $340,000 per annum which is more than a 30% increase from historical levels. Power REIT is currently in discussions regarding the expansion of one of the two greenhouse properties.

Dividend Declaration

Preferred Stock: For the Company’s 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, a cash dividend of $0.484375 per depositary share was declared. The preferred stock dividend, which equates to an annual dividend payment of $1.9375 per depositary share, is payable on September 15, 2019, to stockholders of record on August 15, 2019.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture and Renewable Energy.

Additional Information

Further details regarding Power REIT’s consolidated results of operations and financial condition as of and for the year ended December 31, 2018 are contained in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at the Company’s website at www.pwreit.com under the Investor Relations section, and in EDGAR on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are those that predict or describe future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You can usually identify forward-looking statements as containing the words “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “would,” “should,” “project,” “plan,” “assume” or other similar expressions, or negatives of those expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements contained in this document regarding Power REIT’s future strategy, future operations, projected financial position, estimated future revenues, projected costs, future prospects, the future of Power REIT’s industries and results that might be obtained by pursuing management’s current or future objectives are forward-looking statements. Over time, Power REIT’s actual results, performance, financial condition or achievements may differ from the anticipated results, performance, financial condition or achievements that are expressed or implied in Power REIT’s forward-looking statements, and such differences may be significant and materially adverse to Power REIT and its security holders.

All forward-looking statements reflect Power REIT’s good-faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Power REIT disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except to the extent required by law. For a further discussion of factors that could cause Power REIT’s future results or financial condition to differ materially from anything expressed or implied in its forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in Power REIT’s registration statements and quarterly and annual reports as filed by Power REIT from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains supplemental financial measures that are not calculated pursuant to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including the measure identified by us as Core Funds From Operations Available to Common Shares (“Core FFO”). Management believes that Core FFO is a useful supplemental measure of the Company’s operating performance. Management believes that alternative measures of performance, such as net income computed under GAAP, or Funds From Operations computed in accordance with the definition used by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), include certain financial items that are not indicative of the results provided by the Company’s asset portfolio and inappropriately affect the comparability of the Company’s period-over-period performance. These items include non-recurring expenses, such as those incurred in connection with litigation, one-time upfront acquisition expenses that are not capitalized under ASC-805 and certain non-cash expenses, including non-cash, stock-based compensation expense. Therefore, management uses Core FFO and defines it as net income excluding such items. Management believes that, for the foregoing reasons, these adjustments to net income are appropriate. The Company believes that Core FFO is a useful supplemental measure for the investing community to employ, including when comparing the Company to other REITs that disclose similarly adjusted FFO figures, and when analyzing changes in the Company’s performance over time. Readers are cautioned that other REITs may use different adjustments to their GAAP financial measures than we do, and that as a result the Company’s Core FFO may not be comparable to the FFO measures used by other REITs or to other non-GAAP or GAAP financial measures used by REITs or other companies.

POWER REIT AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Land $ 6,788,067 $ 6,788,067 Net investment in capital lease - railroad 9,150,000 9,150,000 Total real estate assets 15,938,067 15,938,067 Cash and cash equivalents 2,133,793 1,771,011 Prepaid expenses 51,749 16,795 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 3,708,025 3,826,595 Other assets 414,098 342,668 TOTAL ASSETS $ 22,245,732 $ 21,895,136 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deferred revenue $ 109,740 $ 32,851 Accounts payable 41,729 24,828 Accounts payable - Related party - 1,374 Accrued interest 84,392 87,846 Current portion of long-term debt 406,043 389,996 Long-term debt 9,031,255 9,167,336 TOTAL LIABILITIES 9,673,159 9,704,231 Series A 7.75% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Par Value $25.00 (175,000 shares authorized; 144,636 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018) 3,492,149 3,492,149 Commitments and Contingencies - - Equity: Common Shares, $0.001 par value (100,000,000 shares authorized; 1,872,939 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 1,870,139 at December 31, 2018) 1,873 1,870 Additional paid-in capital 11,727,232 11,616,154 Accumulated deficit (2,648,681 ) (2,919,268 ) Total Equity 9,080,424 8,698,756 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 22,245,732 $ 21,895,136

POWER REIT AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUE Lease income from capital lease – railroad, net $ 228,750 $ 228,750 $ 457,500 $ 457,500 Rental income 262,528 262,528 525,055 525,055 Misc. income 4,333 2,364 7,649 3,690 TOTAL REVENUE 495,611 493,642 990,204 986,245 EXPENSES Amortization of intangible assets 59,285 59,285 118,570 118,570 General and administrative 102,273 105,039 218,048 197,828 Property tax 5,557 2,782 11,113 8,269 Interest expense 115,038 119,044 231,770 239,439 TOTAL EXPENSES 282,153 286,150 579,501 564,106 NET INCOME 213,458 207,492 410,703 422,139 Preferred Stock Dividends (70,058 ) (70,058 ) (140,116 ) (140,116 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHARES $ 143,400 $ 137,434 $ 270,587 $ 282,023 Income Per Common Share: Basic and diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ 0.15 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding: Basic and diluted 1,870,192 1,827,338 1,870,165 1,827,338 Cash dividend per Series A Preferred Share $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.97 $ 0.97

POWER REIT AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Operating activities Net Income $ 410,703 $ 422,139 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of intangible assets 118,570 118,570 Amortization of debt costs 12,595 12,595 Stock-based compensation 111,081 90,592 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (Decrease)/Increase in accounts payable related party (1,374 ) 99 (Decrease) in other assets (71,430 ) (74,408 ) (Decrease) in prepaid expenses (34,954 ) (16,346 ) (Decrease)/Increase in accounts payable 16,901 (640 ) (Decrease) in accrued interest (3,454 ) (3,721 ) Increase in deferred revenue 76,889 76,464 Net cash provided by operating activities 635,527 625,344 Financing Activities Principal payment on long-term debt (132,629 ) (117,315 ) Cash dividends paid on preferred stock (140,116 ) (140,116 ) Net cash used in financing activities (272,745 ) (257,431 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 362,782 367,913 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,771,011 1,146,730 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,133,793 $ 1,514,643 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 222,629 $ 236,439

CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Core FFO Available to Common Shares $ 256,110 $ 246,243 $ 512,833 $ 503,780 Core FFO per common share 0.14 0.13 0.27 0.28 Weighted Average shares outstanding (basic) 1,870,192 1,827,338 1,870,165 1,827,338

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income Attributable to Common Shares $ 143,400 $ 137,434 $ 270,587 $ 282,023 Stock-based compensation 47,127 43,229 111,081 90,592 Interest Expense - Amortization of Debt Costs 6,298 6,295 12,595 12,595 Amortization of Intangible Asset 59,285 59,285 118,570 118,570 Core FFO Available to Common Shares $ 256,110 $ 246,243 $ 512,833 $ 503,780

