Power Solutions International Appoints Lance Arnett as Chief Commercial Officer

WOOD DALE, Ill., Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (“PSI” or “the Company”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified engines and power systems, announced that Lance Arnett has joined the Company as its new chief commercial officer, effective today. This is a newly created position reporting directly to PSI CEO John Miller.



Arnett brings more than 25 years of sales, business development and operational experience to the new position. He worked for more than 10 years in various capacities for Cummins’ Central Region in Minnesota, most recently serving as director and chief of staff of their North American OEM Performance Cell. In this capacity, he oversaw direct strategy for their North American business including sales, engineering, assembly and upfit, pricing, marketing, and customer support. Arnett was directly responsible for transitioning eight North American OEM regions into a single unit and drove sales growth throughout the continent.

His previous roles at Cummins’ Central Region include serving as interim president, vice president of OEM business, vice president of OEM and customer care, and executive director of operational effectiveness. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from The Ohio State University and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas.

As chief commercial officer at PSI, Arnett will oversee the sales efforts for the Company’s industrial, energy and transportation products into worldwide markets. “Lance is a fantastic addition to our team,” Miller said. “PSI continues to expand both its gas and diesel product lines. Lance will work to strengthen our customer base and identify and develop new opportunities, while taking advantage of our existing and growing product portfolio.”

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets. The company's unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capacities allows PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses for the North American and Asian markets, including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. In addition, PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment.

Contact:

Power Solutions International, Inc.

Dan M. Dun

Director of Marketing & Communications

+1 (630) 350-9400

ddun@psiengines.com

Power Solutions International, Inc.

Philip Kranz

Director of Investor Relations

+1 (630) 451-5402

Philip.Kranz@psiengines.com

Source: Power Solutions International, Inc.