Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PowerFleet, Inc.    PWFL

POWERFLEET, INC.

(PWFL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PowerFleet Sets First Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release the same day, before the call.

PowerFleet management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2020
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: (877) 307-1379
International dial-in: (443) 877-4066
Passcode: 3798573

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay via the investor section of the company’s website at ir.powerfleet.com.

About PowerFleet
PowerFleet® Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator.

PowerFleet Company Contact
Ned Mavrommatis, CFO 
NMavrommatis@powerfleet.com
(201) 996-9000 

PowerFleet Investor Contact 
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
PWFL@gatewayir.com
(949) 574-3860

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on POWERFLEET, INC.
04:06pPOWERFLEET SETS FIRST QUARTER 2020 C : 30 a.m. ET
GL
03/23PowerFleet Recognized as Critical for COVID-19 Response
GL
03/12POWERFLEET : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/12PowerFleet Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
GL
03/09PowerFleet Launching New Updates to PowerFleet Expert Suite
GL
03/02POWERFLEET SETS FOURTH QUARTER AND F : 30 a.m. ET
GL
02/20Mobileye and Pointer Collaborate to Install Traffic Telematics Units on Traff..
GL
02/18Tropical Shipping Selects PowerFleet for U.S. and Caribbean Chassis Fleet
GL
02/05PowerFleet Appoints Technology Veteran Elizabeth Elkins as Chief Product Offi..
GL
01/30All Truck to Roll Out PowerFleet LV-Series Across Their Entire Fleet
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 140 M
EBIT 2020 0,21 M
Net income 2020 -7,09 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -18,5x
P/E ratio 2021 36,9x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,99x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,86x
Capitalization 139 M
Chart POWERFLEET, INC.
Duration : Period :
PowerFleet, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWERFLEET, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,79  $
Last Close Price 4,80  $
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 83,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Wolfe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Benjamin Brodsky Chairman
Ned Mavrommatis Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Moses Zelniker Chief Technology Officer
Luis Rodriguez Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POWERFLEET, INC.-26.27%139
ACCENTURE-12.05%117 971
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.99%111 484
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES1.74%100 637
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.96%63 047
VMWARE, INC.-13.35%54 977
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group