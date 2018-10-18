Log in
POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC (PHE)
POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/18/2018 | 08:02am CEST

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Keith Allaun
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name PowerHouse Energy Group plc
b) LEI 213800MY7XIYS2B5C163
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each



GB00B4WQVY43
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16,666,667
d) Aggregated information

16,666,667 ordinary shares

£100,000
e) Date of the transaction 17 October 2018
f) Place of the transaction London, AIM

© PRNewswire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.