MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  PowerHouse Energy Group plc    PHE   GB00B4WQVY43

POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC

(PHE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/01 11:35:22 am
0.925 GBp   -5.13%
02:01aPOWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC : - Issue of Equity
PR
03/12POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC : - Issue of Equity
PR
03/09POWERHOUSE ENERGY : Correction - DMG® Development Option Agreement with Peel
PU
POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC : - Issue of Equity

04/02/2020 | 02:01am EDT

PowerHouse Energy Group plc

("PowerHouse" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity

PowerHouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company commercialising hydrogen production from waste plastic, announces that the Company is issuing 7,800,000 ordinary shares of 0.5p each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) further to the exercise of warrants at 0.5p per Ordinary Share.

Application has been made for the admission of 7,800,000 Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM (“Admission”) and it is expected that this will occur on or around 7 April 2020. These shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing issued Ordinary Shares.

Subsequent to the issue of Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 2,056,506,914 Ordinary Shares in issue. PowerHouse has no shares in Treasury, therefore this figure may be used by shareholders, from Admission, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For more information, contact:

PowerHouse Energy Group plc Tel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399
David Ryan, Chief Executive Officer
WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666
James Joyce / Lydia Zychowska
Turner Pope Investments Ltd (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 203 657 0050
Andrew Thacker / Zoe Alexander
Ikon Associates (Media enquiries) Tel: +44 (0) 1483 271291
Adrian Shaw Mob: +44 (0) 7979 900733

About PowerHouse Energy Group plc

PowerHouse has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG® - which can utilise waste, unrecycleable plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to efficiently and economically convert them into syngas from which valuable products such as hydrogen, chemical precursors, electricity and other industrial products may be derived. The PowerHouse technology is one of the world’s first proven, modular, hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The PowerHouse DMG® process can generate up to 2 tonnes of road-fuel quality H2, and more than 58MWh of exportable electricity per day.

The PowerHouse process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level.

PowerHouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE, and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.net


© PRNewswire 2020
