POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC : - Result of AGM

08/14/2019 | 09:24am EDT

14 August 2019

PowerHouse Energy Group plc

("PowerHouse" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

PowerHouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company pioneering hydrogen production from waste plastic, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed. The results of the votes will be available on the Company’s website at https://www.powerhouseenergy.net.

For more information, contact:

PowerHouse Energy Group plc Tel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399
David Ryan, Chief Executive Officer
WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666
James Joyce / Chris Savidge
Turner Pope Investments Ltd (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 203 621 4120
Ben Turner / James Pope
Ikon Associates(Media enquiries) Tel: +44 (0) 1483 271291
Adrian Shaw Mob: +44 (0) 7979 900733

© PRNewswire 2019
