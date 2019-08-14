POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC : - Result of AGM

14 August 2019

PowerHouse Energy Group plc

("PowerHouse" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

PowerHouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company pioneering hydrogen production from waste plastic, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed. The results of the votes will be available on the Company’s website at https://www.powerhouseenergy.net.

For more information, contact: