POWERHOUSE ENERGY : Successful independent technology assessment by DNV GL

PowerHouse Energy Group plc

("PowerHouse Energy" or the "Company")

17 October 2018

Successful independent technology assessment by DNV GL

Successful Independent Technology Assessment of PowerHouse Energy’s proprietary DMG® by leading certification authority DNV GL

PowerHouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company pioneering hydrogen production from waste plastic and used tyres is pleased to announce it has received an independent “Statement of Feasibility” for its proprietary full-scale commercial engineering design for the waste to power and waste to hydrogen technology processes known as DMG®.

This independent review of PowerHouse Energy’s technology was undertaken by DNV GL, a global leader in technical assurance certification. This Phase one of the Technology Qualification process, was built into PowerHouse Energy’s extensive engineering, safety and risk management programme which has taken several months to complete. The programme involved a robust and rigorous review of the engineering design, test data, process modelling and the equipment engineering design required for the commercial application of the DMG® technology.

The DNV GL Statement of Feasibility is issued by DNV GL when their Technology Assessment finds no prohibitive obstacles under the DNV GL Technology Qualification process RP-A203. PowerHouse Energy look forward to continued involvement with DNV GL to work through the RP-A203 process to finalise the Technology Qualification with our first commercial site as is customary.

The Statement of Feasibility reads: “The PowerHouse Energy Group’s DMG® Waste-to-Energy technology can convert 25 tonnes per day of feedstock comprising high calorific value waste materials.”

In relation to the outputs from the technology process it adds: “The produced energy-rich syngas can be combusted to produce power for distributed electrical generation. The DMG® technology allows for integrating a process for the co-production of high purity hydrogen (1 tonne per day) from a proportion of the syngas in addition to generating power.”

The benefits of the DMG® process listed include:

• Waste elimination with high levels of energy recovery

• Production of electrical power for distribution

• Ability to co-produce high purity hydrogen with electrical power

It also confirms that the modular design of the DMG® process complies with all current regulations and statutory requirements and also with availability and operational demands.

This third party endorsement of the generic commercial design and equipment is a major milestone in the planned technical development programme leading to a full-scale build.

This Statement of Feasibility represents a positive development for PowerHouse Energy and its shareholders as it confirms that the DMG® technology will thermally convert waste plastic and end of use tyres into high purity hydrogen and energy.

This underscores PowerHouse Energy’s technical credibility and should provide an additional level of reassurance to prospective customers, users, and development partners of the DMG® technology.

The DMG® modular process is a novel means of dealing with waste that can also establish the foundation for low-cost distributed road fuel quality hydrogen and locally distributed electricity.

David Ryan, Engineering Director of PowerHouse Energy, commented: “Gaining this Statement of Feasibility provides us with a key foundation in the engineering and risk mitigation programme giving us great confidence in the scale up and roll out of the technology. Furthermore, it provides our partners in the waste management industry with a key element of the independent technical assurance needed to finalise site application specific commercial agreements to utilise the DMG® technology to reduce the volumes of waste plastics sent to landfill.

Our expectations are that, with our planned engineering and risk management in place, the commercial operation our DMG® technology will exceed 1 tonne of hydrogen production and generate in excess of 2MW of electricity per DMG® unit and we should achieve full Certification against the DNV GL Technology Qualification process at our first site”

Keith Allaun, CEO of PowerHouse Energy, added:

“We sought this Technology Assessment of our engineering design by one of the world’s most highly respected evaluators of new technologies. DNV GL confirms both our technology design and the rigour of our engineering approach. Our team has worked relentlessly over the last 18 months to get the DMG® technology to its existing commercialisation phase.

“This independent assessment of our proprietary DMG® Technology adds further credibility to the considerable scope that exists for its commercial application globally in the many sectors where efficient and responsible use of non-recyclable and waste plastics and end of life tyres as well as the creation of clean energy has a role to play.

“We would not be here today without the efforts, patience, and forward-thinking of all of the stakeholders in PowerHouse: our team, our partners, and our shareholders. The Board looks forward to further progress as we drive forward with the commercialisation and licensing strategy.”

Notes for editors:

About PowerHouse Energy

PowerHouse Energy has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG® - which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to efficiently and economically convert them into EcoSynthesis gas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity and other industrial products may be derived. The PowerHouse technology is one of the world’s first proven, modular, hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The PowerHouse DMG® process can generate in excess of 1 tonne of road-fuel quality H2, and more than 28MW/h of exportable electricity per day.

The PowerHouse process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level.

PowerHouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE, and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.net

About DNV GL

Today DNV GL is a globally leading quality assurance and risk management company. With 100,000 customers across the maritime, oil and gas, energy, food and healthcare industries, as well as a range of other sectors, DNV GL helps companies to become safer, smarter and greener.

Driven by our purpose of safeguarding life, property and the environment, DNV GL enables organizations to advance the safety and sustainability of their business. Operating in more than 100 countries, our professionals are dedicated to helping our customers in the maritime, oil & gas, energy and other industries to make the world safer, smarter and greener.

In the power and renewables industry

DNV GL delivers world-renowned testing and advisory services to the energy value chain including renewables and energy efficiency. Our expertise spans onshore and offshore wind power, solar, conventional generation, transmission and distribution, smart grids, and sustainable energy use, as well as energy markets and regulations. Our experts support customers around the globe in delivering a safe, reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy supply.

For more information see www.dnvgl.com