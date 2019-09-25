Powerlong Real Estate : Change of Place of Business in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POWERLONG REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LIMITED

寶 龍 地 產 控 股 有 限 公 司

CHANGE OF PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company's place of business in Hong Kong has been changed to Unit 5603, 56th Floor, The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong with effect from 25 September 2019.

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited

Hong Kong, 25 September 2019

