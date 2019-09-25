Log in
Powerlong Real Estate : Change of Place of Business in Hong Kong

09/25/2019 | 06:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POWERLONG REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LIMITED

寶 龍 地 產 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1238)

CHANGE OF PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company's place of business in Hong Kong has been changed to Unit 5603, 56th Floor, The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong with effect from 25 September 2019.

By Order of the Board

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited

Hoi Kin Hong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Hoi Kin Hong, Mr. Hoi Wa Fong, Mr. Xiao Qing Ping, Ms. Shih Sze Ni Cecilia and Mr. Zhang Hong Feng; the non- executive Director is Ms. Hoi Wa Fan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Ngai Wai Fung, Dr. Mei Jian Ping and Dr. Ding Zu Yu.

Disclaimer

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 10:02:05 UTC
