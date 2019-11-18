Log in
POWSZECHNA KASA OSZCZEDNOSCI BANK POLSKI

POWSZECHNA KASA OSZCZEDNOSCI BANK POLSKI

(PKO)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Poland's top bank PKO plans to raise profit above 5 billion zloty in 2022

0
11/18/2019 | 02:17am EST

GDANSK/WARSAW, Poland (Reuters) - Poland's top state-run lender PKO BP on Monday forecast net profit above 5 billion zloty ($1.29 billion) for 2022 and raised its target for return on equity (ROE) to 12% in the same period, as part of a new strategy by the company.

In its previous strategy for 2015-2020, the bank aimed for ROE above 10%, cost to income below 45% and cost of risk at 0.75%-0.85%. The revamped strategy assumes cost to income at around 41% and cost of risk at 0.60%-0.75%.

PKO said it wanted to still be able to pay dividends and in a regulatory filing gave no details about its planned mergers and acquisitions.

The market is closely following the ongoing sale of Poland's fourth largest lender mBank by Commerzbank. PKO had earlier expressed interest in the process.

With assets of 342 billion zloty, PKO, Poland's biggest lender, is still 30 times smaller than Europe's biggest bank HSBC Holdings Plc.

Since last year PKO's share price has been nearly unchanged, as markets were deterred by its toxic Swiss franc credit portfolio, high competition, and fees and costly rules imposed by regulators.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Gdansk Newsroom; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG 0.15% 5.223 Delayed Quote.-9.68%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.54% 573.4 Delayed Quote.-11.32%
MBANK S.A. 1.46% 388.4 End-of-day quote.-6.41%
POWSZECHNA KASA OSZCZEDNOSCI BANK POLSKI SPÓLKA AKCYJNA -0.60% 38.21 End-of-day quote.-3.27%
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 14 656 M
EBIT 2019 8 806 M
Net income 2019 4 414 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,83%
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,26x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,12x
Capitalization 47 763 M
Chart POWSZECHNA KASA OSZCZEDNOSCI BANK POLSKI SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
Duration : Period :
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWSZECHNA KASA OSZCZEDNOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 43,43  PLN
Last Close Price 38,21  PLN
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zbigniew Stefan Jagiello Chairman-Management Board
Piotr Sadownik Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mieczyslaw Krol Director-Insurance Banking & Operations
Rafal Kozlowski Director-Finance & Accounting
Adam Marciniak Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POWSZECHNA KASA OSZCZEDNOSCI BANK POLSKI SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-3.27%12 345
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.31%175 082
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%54 998
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%53 632
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD23.88%50 889
QNB0.47%49 702
