Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna    PKO   PLPKO0000016

POWSZECHNA KASA OSZCZEDNOSCI BANK POLSKI

(PKO)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna : Report No. 18/2019 - Letter from the Bank Guarantee Fund on establishing the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) for PKO Bank Polski S.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 06:05pm EST

Legal basis:

Article 17. 1 of the MAR Regulation

Report content:

The Management Board of PKO Bank Polski S.A. ('Bank') informs that it received a letter from the Bank Guarantee Fund ('BGF') regarding the minimum level of own funds and eligible liabilities ('MREL').

The MREL requirement set for the Bank on the consolidated level is 14.376% of the sum of own funds and total liabilities ('TLOF'), which corresponds to 22.807% of the total risk exposure ('TRE'). The MREL determined for the Bank based on standalone data is 13.726% of TLOF, which corresponds to 23.014% of TRE. This requirement should be met by December 31, 2022. BGF set a linear path to reach the limit and at the end of 2020 and 2021, respectively, the MREL requirement in relation to TLOF is 11.002% and 12.689% on the consolidated level and 10.524% and 12.125% on the standalone level.

MREL was calculated based on data as at December 31, 2018.

Disclaimer

PKO Bank Polski SA published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 23:04:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POWSZECHNA KASA OSZCZEDNOS
06:05pPOWSZECHNA KASA OSZCZEDNOSCI BANK PO : Report No. 18/2019 - Letter from the Bank..
PU
11/04POWSZECHNA KASA OSZCZEDNOSCI BANK PO : quaterly earnings release
10/21Commerzbank's mBank Might Draw Bid From Poland's Biggest Bank --Reuters
DJ
10/11Commerzbank sounds out potential mBank buyers as lenders hire advisors - sour..
RE
10/04POLAND COULD HELP BANKS TO SOLVE SWI : finance ministry
RE
10/03Top EU court backs Polish consumers over Swiss Franc mortgages
RE
10/03POLAND MONITORING BANKING SECTOR CON : finance minister
RE
10/03Polish bank lobby says EU's FX loan ruling may cost them at least $15 billion
RE
10/02POWSZECHNA KASA OSZCZEDNOSCI BANK PO : The White List
PU
09/27POWSZECHNA KASA OSZCZEDNOSCI BK PLSK : New function. Open a auxiliary account vi..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 14 460 M
EBIT 2019 8 610 M
Net income 2019 4 383 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,28%
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,38x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,21x
Capitalization 48 938 M
Chart POWSZECHNA KASA OSZCZEDNOSCI BANK POLSKI SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
Duration : Period :
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWSZECHNA KASA OSZCZEDNOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 43,35  PLN
Last Close Price 39,15  PLN
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zbigniew Stefan Jagiello Chairman-Management Board
Piotr Sadownik Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mieczyslaw Krol Director-Insurance Banking & Operations
Rafal Kozlowski Director-Finance & Accounting
Adam Marciniak Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POWSZECHNA KASA OSZCZEDNOSCI BANK POLSKI SPÓLKA AKCYJNA0.94%12 937
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.92%179 782
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 998
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD32.14%54 235
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%52 760
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED6.46%50 891
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group