Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bk Plski : Amendment to the Terms and Conditions for the Provision of iPKO biznes Electronic Banking Services

On 14 September 2019 there will be an amendment the Terms and Conditions for the Provision of iPKO biznes Electronic Banking Services to corporate clients of PKO Bank Polski SA Niederlassung Deutschland, consisting in the introduction of:

a strong authentication mechanism,

other changes of a formal nature.

Terms and Conditions for the Provision of iPKO biznes Electronic Banking Services - applicable as of 14.09.2019 (PDF)

Please feel invited to read this document.

In accordance with the General Terms and Conditions of Cooperation Between a Client and PKO Bank Polski SA Niederlassung Deutschland, you have the option to terminate the current account agreement or the auxiliary account agreement, free of charge with immediate effect, before the date of entry into force of the aforementioned amendments.

If you do not inform us about your lack of acceptance of the amendments before 14 September 2019, this will be understood as you acceptance of the same.