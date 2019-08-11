Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bk Plski : Changes in the Rules of bank accounts for corporate market customers in PKO Bank Polski SA

Please be advised that starting from September 14th, 2019 the content of the Rules of bank accounts for corporate market customers in PKO Bank Polski SA (Rules) will be changed.

The most important changes are:

preparation for providing new functionalities of iPKO biznes Electronic Banking Services,

adjusting the Rules to the provisions contained in Annex No. 8 to the Interbank Agreement on the application of the Direct Debit.

Pursuant to the Rules, the Account Holder may terminate the current/auxiliary account agreement within 14 calendar days as of the notification receipt date, if they do not accept the changes to the Rules.

The account agreement will be terminated following the lapse of the notice period according to the terms specified in the agreement / Rules.

The changes shall be deemed accepted unless the agreement is terminated within the above deadline.

In case of any questions, please contact your Advisor at the Corporate Customer Service Center or your Relationship Manager.

The Rules are available on the Bank's website (www.pkobp.pl).

You may find the details of all changes in the following document:

Rules of bank accounts for corporate market customers in PKO Bank Polski SA (Download PDF)