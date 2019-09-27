Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bk Plski : New function. Open a auxiliary account via iPKO biznes

New Project? Auction? Grant? Open an auxiliary or currency account through iPKO biznes and facilitate settlements in your company. Accounts are opened via iPKO biznes online, without any unnecessary formalities.

New accounts can be opened by iPKO biznes users, to whom the Administrator (company representative - Bank customer or bank representative) will grant appropriate permissions (Instructions)

Customers with an account at PKO Bank Polski - corporates with revenues over PLN 30 million and local governments have the option of opening online auxiliary accounts.

The application process for an auxiliary account is very intuitive and takes a few minutes.

Opening auxiliary accounts is the first function launched in the iPKO biznes application module. More will be available in the near future, including:

Managing iPKO biznes users Application for closing the auxiliary account Product applications (cards, cash deposits, credit services) Bank certificates and opinions