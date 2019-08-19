Log in
POWSZECHNA KASA OSZCZEDNOSCI BK PLSKI SA

(PKO)
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bk Plski : Report No. 13/2019 – Convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of PKO Bank Polski S.A.

08/19/2019 | 06:22am EDT

Legal basis:

§ 19.1.1 and § 19.1.2 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance dated 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and on the conditions under which such information may be recognized as being equivalent to information required by the regulations of law of a state which is not a member state

Content of the report:

The Management Board of PKO Bank Polski S.A. ('the Bank') acting pursuant to Article 399 § 1 and Article 398 of the Commercial Companies Code in connection with the request submitted according to the Article 400 § 1 of the Commercial Companies Code by the State Treasury - a shareholder representing no less than one-twentieth of the share capital of the Bank, hereby convenes the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Bank ('EGM') to be held on 17 September 2019 at 10:00 hours in Warsaw at ul. Puławska 15 with the following agenda:

  1. opening of the Extraordinary General Meeting,
  2. election of the Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting,
  3. confirming that the Extraordinary General Meeting has been convened correctly and is capable of passing resolutions,
  4. adopting the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting,
  5. passing a resolution on amendments to the Articles of Association of Powszechna Kasa Oszczędności Bank Polski Spółka Akcyjna,
  6. passing a resolution on amendments to Resolution No. 2/2017 of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Powszechna Kasa Oszczędności Bank Polski Spóła Akcyjna of 13 March 2017 on the rules for determining remuneration for the Management Board,
  7. passing a resolution on amendments to Resolution No. 3/2017 of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Powszechna Kasa Oszczędności Bank Polski Spóła Akcyjna of 13 March 2017 on defining the rules for determining remuneration for the Supervisory Board,
  8. passing a resolution on adoption the Rules and Regulations of the Supervisory Board of Powszechna Kasa Oszczędności Bank Polski Spółka Akcyjna (point of the agenda added by the Bank),
  9. changes in the composition of the Supervisory Board,
  10. closing of the meeting.

The announcement on convening the EGM and the contents of draft resolutions with rationales are appended to this report.

Disclaimer

PKO Bank Polski SA published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 10:21:05 UTC
