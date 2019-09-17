Log in
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bk Plski : Report No. 15/2019 – Appointment of Supervisory Board member by the Extraordinary General Meeting of PKO Bank Polski S.A. on 17 September 2019

09/17/2019 | 10:22am EDT

Legal grounds:

§ 5 point 5 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance dated 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and on the conditions under which such information may be recognized as being equivalent to information required by the regulations of law of a state which is not a member state

The report:

The Management Board of PKO Bank Polski SA ('Bank') hereby informs that on 17 September 2019, pursuant to Art. 385 § 1 of the Commercial Companies Code, the Bank's Extraordinary General Meeting appointed Mr Krzysztof Michalski as a member of the Bank's Supervisory Board.

The following information about the appointed Supervisory Board member:

Krzysztof Michalski

Krzysztof Michalski graduated from the Faculty of Law and Administration and the Faculty of Political Science of the Marie Curie Skłodowska University (UMCS) in Lublin. He also obtained a MBA in Innovation and Data Analysis from the Institute of Computer Science of the Polish Academy of Sciences (PAN) and the Woodbury School of Business at Utah Valley University.

Krzysztof Michalski began his professional career in 2009 at an international trade company operating globally, where he was responsible for market research, creating new products, marketing and sales development on foreign markets. Since 2017 he has been the leader of the investor relations team at the Ministry of Development and the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Technology. He was responsible for various operations in the area of private investment, cooperation with Polish and foreign investors and financial institutions and supporting the execution of large investment projects.

At present he is a member of the team of experts at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister. He is responsible for analyses and advice on tax, business and financial issues. He is also involved in matters concerning international relations.

Moreover, the Bank hereby informs that the new member of the Supervisory Board - Mr Krzysztof Michalski, declared that:

  • he doesn't conduct any business competitive to the business of the Bank;
  • he doesn't participate in any business competitive in respect of the Bank as a partner in a civil-law partnerships, a partnership or a capital company;
  • he is not a member of any other governing body of legal entity competing with the Bank;
  • he is not registered in the Register of Insolvent Debtors.

Disclaimer

PKO Bank Polski SA published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 14:21:03 UTC
