Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bk Plski : Report No. 6/2019 – Supervisory Board's positive opinion on recommended distribution of profit earned by PKO Bank Polski S.A. in the year 2018

Legal basis:

Article 17 section 1 of Market Abuse Regulation

Content of the Report:

The Management Board of PKO Bank Polski S. A. (the 'Bank') announces that on 4 April 2019 Bank's Supervisory Board adopted a resolution and gave positive opinion on recommended distribution of the profit earned by the Bank in 2018.

The above-mentioned recommendation on distribution of the profit earned by the Bank in the amount of PLN 3 335 302 049 pointing its appropriation for:

dividend for shareholders in an amount of PLN 1 662 500 000, other reserves in an amount of PLN 5 151 025,

and the remaining part of the profit in the amount of PLN 1 667 651 024 to be retained.

A potential of carrying out dividend payments in next years is the justification for retaining the part of the profit.

In accordance with Article 395 § 5 point 2 of the Commercial Companies Code, the recommendation will be submitted for consideration by the Bank's Annual General Meeting approving the financial statements for the financial year ending on the 31 December 2018.