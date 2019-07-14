Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bk Plski : Zmiana zasad dokonywania wpłat i wypłat zamkniętych / Changes in the Principles of making closed cash deposits and withdrawalsChanges in the Principles of making closed cash deposits and withdrawals

English version below ↓
Od dnia 31 lipca 2019 r. zmianie ulegają Zasady dokonywania wpłat i wypłat zamkniętych w PKO Banku Polskim. Najważniejsze z nich dotyczą m.in.:
-
sposobu formowania wpłat zamkniętych w formie uporządkowanej
-
konieczności dostarczenia na prośbę Banku dokumentów potrzebnych do weryfikacji limitu wpłat zamkniętych
-
informacji o udostępnieniu klientom filmu instruktażowego z obsługi wrzutni on-line
Prosimy o zapoznanie się z pełnym tekstem Zasad
As of 31 July 2019, the Principles of making closed cash deposits and withdrawals in PKO Bank Polski are changed. The most important changes refer to:
-
mode of arranging closed cash deposits in an ordered form
-
necessity of delivery, at the Bank's request, of documents necessary for verifying the limit of closed cash deposit
-
information about making an instruction film on the servicing of an on-line depository available to the customers
Please read the full text of the new Principles
