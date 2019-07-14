Log in
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bk Plski : Zmiana zasad dokonywania wpłat i wypłat zamkniętych / Changes in the Principles of making closed cash deposits and withdrawalsChanges in the Principles of making closed cash deposits and withdrawals

07/14/2019 | 07:15pm EDT

English version below ↓

Od dnia 31 lipca 2019 r. zmianie ulegają Zasady dokonywania wpłat i wypłat zamkniętych w PKO Banku Polskim. Najważniejsze z nich dotyczą m.in.:

  • sposobu formowania wpłat zamkniętych w formie uporządkowanej
  • konieczności dostarczenia na prośbę Banku dokumentów potrzebnych do weryfikacji limitu wpłat zamkniętych
  • informacji o udostępnieniu klientom filmu instruktażowego z obsługi wrzutni on-line

Prosimy o zapoznanie się z pełnym tekstem Zasad

As of 31 July 2019, the Principles of making closed cash deposits and withdrawals in PKO Bank Polski are changed. The most important changes refer to:

  • mode of arranging closed cash deposits in an ordered form
  • necessity of delivery, at the Bank's request, of documents necessary for verifying the limit of closed cash deposit
  • information about making an instruction film on the servicing of an on-line depository available to the customers

Please read the full text of the new Principles

Disclaimer

PKO Bank Polski SA published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2019 23:14:02 UTC
