Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen : Appointment of a PZU SA Supervisory Board member

Date of preparation: 26 May 2020 Issuer's abbreviated name: PZU SA Current Report No. 19/2020 Subject: Appointment of a PZU SA Supervisory Board member Legal basis: Article 56 Section 1 Item 2 of the Act on Offerings - current and periodic information

Body of the report:

The Management Board of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna ("PZU SA", "Company") hereby reports that on 26 May 2020 the Company's Ordinary Shareholder Meeting ("OSM") appointed Mr. Józef Wierzbowski to be a Member of the Company's Supervisory Board.

The resolution came into force upon its adoption.

CV of the newly-appointed PZU SA Supervisory Board member:

Mr. Józef Wierzbowski is a graduate of the Maria Grzegorzewska Academy of Special Education. He completed an MBA at the Apsley Business School of London and Warsaw Management University.

He has 30 years of experience in managerial positions in national and local government administration and in companies in which the State Treasury is a shareholder.

He served as an advisor to the Management Board and as Deputy Director of the Audit Department in PZU SA in 2007 and 2008.

Mr. Józef Wierzbowski has many years of experience in supervisory boards. He sat in the Supervisory Board of BondSpot S.A. in 2016-2017 and he currently sits in the Supervisory Board of GPW Benchmark S.A.

At present, he serves in the capacity of Director of the Business Management Division of PGNiG Termika S.A.

According to Mr. Józef Wierzbowski's representation, he does not conduct any business competitive to that of the Company, nor is he involved in a competitive business as a shareholder or partner in a civil law company or partnership or a member of a corporate body of a competitive corporation or legal person and he is not entered in the Register of Insolvent Debtors kept pursuant to the provisions of the National Court Register Act of 20 August 1997.

Legal basis: § 5 Item 5 of the Finance Minister's Regulation of 29 March 2018 on Current and Periodic Information Transmitted by Securities Issuers and the Conditions for Recognizing the Information Required by the Regulations of a Non-Member State as Equivalent.