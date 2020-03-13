Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA    PZU   PLPZU0000011

POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZEN SA

(PZU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen : Appointment of the President of the PZU SA Management Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 10:35am EDT

Date of preparation:

2020-03-12

Issuer's abbreviated name:

PZU SA

Current Report No. 5/2020

Subject:

Appointment of the President of the PZU SA Management Board

Legal basis:

Article 56 Section 1 Item 2 of the Act on Offerings - current and

periodic information

Body of the report:

The Management Board of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna ("PZU SA", "Company"), hereby reports that on 12 March 2020, the Company's Supervisory Board adopted a resolution to appoint Beata Kozłowska-Chyłato the PZU SA Management Board and entrust her with discharging the function of being the President of the PZU SA Management Board provided that she obtains the consent of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF). Until the consent of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority referred to above is obtained, Beata Kozłowska-Chyłais entrusted with being the acting President of the Management Board to the extent permissible by the pertinent regulations.

This resolution comes into force at the time of its adoption.

This appointment takes place on 12 March 2020 for a joint term of office spanning the three full financial years from 2020 to 2022.

CV of the newly-appointed President of the PZU SA Management Board:

Beata Kozłowska-Chyła, Ph.D. Hab.

Beata Kozłowska-Chyła completed her legal studies in the Department of Law and Administration at the University of Warsaw. She received the degree of doctor of law, and subsequently the scientific degree of habilitated doctor of law. She is a lecturer in the Department of Law and Administration at the University of Warsaw in the Commercial Law Faculty. She practices the profession of counselor-in-law, she is a recommended arbiter in the Court of Arbitration in the National Chamber of Commerce in Warsaw.

She has served as a member of the PZU SA Supervisory Board, a member of the TFI PZU SA and PTE PZU SA Supervisory Boards and she has been a member of the PZU SA Management Board two times. She also sat on the Management Board of PZU Życie SA. Presently, she serves as the Chairwoman of the Lotos SA Group Supervisory Board. She worked as a deputy director of the Legal and Licensing Department in the Pension Fund Regulatory Authority and she served as the President of the Management Board of Polskie Wydawnictwo Ekonomiczne SA.

Beata Kozłowska-Chyła is a member of the Legislative Council under the President of the Council of Ministers, a member of the Entrepreneurship Council under the President of the Republic of Poland and a member of the task force in the Corporate Governance Reform Commission under the Minister of State Assets. She also sits in the Supervisory Board of the Polish Olympic Committee and in the Social Supervisory Board of Sport under the Minister of Sport.

She is the author of tens of scientific publications on company law, securities law and insurance law that have been published in reputable Polish and foreign magazines. She has also authored articles for the purpose of popularization.

According to the representation submitted by Beata Kozłowska-Chyła, she does not conduct any business activity that would compete with the Company, nor does she participate in any competing business as a shareholder of a civil law company, partnership, corporation or as a member of a corporate body of any competing legal person and she is not entered in the Register of Insolvent Debtors maintained pursuant to the National Court Register Act of 20 August 1997.

Legal basis: § 5 Item 5 of the Finance Minister's Regulation of 29 March 2018 on Current and Periodic Information Transmitted by Securities Issuers and the Conditions for Recognizing the Information Required by the Regulations of a Non-Member State as Equivalent.

Disclaimer

PZU - Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 14:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIEC
10:45aPOWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZEN : Resignation tendered by the President of the PZU..
PU
10:35aPOWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZEN : Appointment of the President of the PZU SA Manag..
PU
10:05aPOWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZEN : Appointment of a PZU SA Management Board member
PU
03/09POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZEN SA : annual earnings release
02/20POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZEN : Management Board Member's resignation
PU
01/09'GOLD RUSH' : Race is on for health data in East Europe's frontier market
RE
2019Poland's PZU to analyse potential mBank synergies
RE
2019POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZEN SA : Slide show Q3 results
CO
2019POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZEN : Registration of the amendments to PZU SA's Artic..
PU
2019EXCLUSIVE : French insurer AXA considers selling up in Central Europe - sources
RE
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2020 24 438 M
EBIT 2020 7 996 M
Net income 2020 3 231 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 10,8%
P/E ratio 2020 7,08x
P/E ratio 2021 6,76x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,94x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,92x
Capitalization 23 084 M
Chart POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZEN SA
Duration : Period :
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIEC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 44,69  PLN
Last Close Price 26,74  PLN
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 67,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pawel Surowka President-Management Board
Maciej Lopinski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alojzy Zbigniew Nowak Secretary, Member-Supervisory Board
Maciej Zaborowski Member-Supervisory Board
Marcin Chludzinski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZEN SA-4.23%5 832
ALLIANZ SE-32.92%67 532
CHUBB LIMITED-25.00%52 756
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-11.18%46 863
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP-27.75%44 537
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-49.99%22 421
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group