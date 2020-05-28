Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen : Publication of the Solvency and Financial Condition Report  of the PZU Group for the year ended 31 December 2019

Date of preparation: 28 May 2020 Issuer's abbreviated name: PZU SA Current Report No. 22/2020 Subject: Publication of the Solvency and Financial Condition Report of the PZU Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation - confidential information

Body of the report:

The Management Board of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna (PZU SA), acting pursuant to Article 17 Section 1 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC, hereby reports that on 28 May 2020 the PZU SA Management Board adopted Resolution No. UZ/159/2020 on approval and submission to the PZU SA Supervisory Board of the Solvency and Financial Condition Report of the PZU Group for the year ended 31 December 2019.

At the same time, the PZU SA Management Board hereby reports that also on 28 May 2020 the PZU SA Supervisory Board adopted Resolution No. URN/58/2020 on approval of the Solvency and Financial Condition Report of the PZU Group for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The obligation to disclose the Report arises out of Article 289 Section 2 in conjunction with Article 412 Section 1 of the Act of 11 September 2015 on Insurance and Reinsurance Activity (Journa l of Laws of 2019 Item 381, as amended).

The PZU SA Management Board discloses the Report in an attachment hereto.