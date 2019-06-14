Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen : The outlook revision

Date of preparation: 2019-06-14 Issuer's abbreviated name: PZU SA Current Report No. 18/2019 Subject: The outlook revision Legal basis: Article 17 section 1 MAR - confidential information

Content of the report:

The Management Board of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna ("PZU SA", "Company") hereby announces that on 14 June 2019 S&P Global Ratings revised the outlook on PZU to "postitive" from "stable". Insurer financial strength remained at the "A-" level.

In the agency's opinion, the change in the rating outlook is the result of s uccessful execution of the strategy, showing strong operating performance, stability of the top management and effective risk management within the insurance-banking Group.

