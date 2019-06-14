Log in
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA    PZU

POWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZEN SA

(PZU)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen : The outlook revision

0
06/14/2019

Date of preparation:

2019-06-14

Issuer's abbreviated name:

PZU SA

Current Report No. 18/2019

Subject:

The outlook revision

Legal basis:

Article 17 section 1 MAR - confidential information

Content of the report:

The Management Board of Powszechny Zakład Ubezpieczeń Spółka Akcyjna ("PZU SA", "Company") hereby announces that on 14 June 2019 S&P Global Ratings revised the outlook on PZU to "postitive" from "stable". Insurer financial strength remained at the "A-" level.

In the agency's opinion, the change in the rating outlook is the result of s uccessful execution of the strategy, showing strong operating performance, stability of the top management and effective risk management within the insurance-banking Group.

Legal basis: Article 17 section 1 MAR - confidential information

Disclaimer

PZU - Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 13:38:10 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
