Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Poxel    POXEL   FR0012432516

POXEL

(POXEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Poxel : Announces Notice of its Annual General Meeting to be Held on June 24, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 02:31am EDT

POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL - FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced the publication of the meeting notice for the Annual General Meeting, which will take place on June 24th, 2020 at 1.00 pm CEST.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with the regulations introduced as part of the efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus (article 4 of the ordinance n° 2020-321 dated March 25, 2020), Poxel’s Board of Directors has decided to hold the 2020 Annual General Meeting behind closed doors. Therefore, shareholders must use the resources provided by Poxel to participate remotely beforehand in this General Meeting by voting by post or giving proxy.

The meeting notice, the convening brochure, the 2019 Universal Registration Document and the documents and information mentioned in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code will be available to shareholders on the Company’s website at least 21 days before the meeting at the following link: https://www.poxelpharma.com/en_us/investors/shareholder-information/annual-general-meeting-documents.

The detailed procedures for participating remotely beforehand are available in the meeting notice n° 2001693, which was published in the BALO (French legal gazette) n° 60 dated May 18, 2020.

The results and presentation for the 2020 Annual General Meeting will be available on Poxel’s website www.poxelpharma.com in the Investors/Shareholder Information/Annual General Meeting Documents section after the meeting.

About Poxel SA
Poxel is a dynamic biopharmaceutical company that uses its extensive expertise in developing innovative drugs for metabolic diseases, with a focus on type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In its mid-to-late stage pipeline, the Company is currently advancing three drug candidates as well as earlier-stage opportunities. Imeglimin, Poxel’s first-in-class lead product, targets mitochondrial dysfunction. Together, with its partner Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Poxel successfully completed the Phase 3 Trials of IMeglimin for Efficacy and Safety (TIMES) program for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan. Poxel also established a partnership with Roivant Sciences for Imeglimin’s development and commercialization in countries outside of the partnership with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, including the U.S. and Europe. PXL770, a first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is in a Phase 2a proof-of-concept program for the treatment of NASH. PXL770 could also have the potential to treat additional metabolic diseases. PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone), a mitochondrial pyruvate carrier (MPC) inhibitor, is advancing into a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of NASH. Poxel also has additional earlier-stage programs targeting metabolic, specialty and rare diseases. The Company intends to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit: www.poxelpharma.com.

In the context of the COVID-19 outbreak, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 12, 2020, the Company has undertaken a full review of the impact of the outbreak on its business. Considering the rapidly evolving situation, the Company is updating this assessment on a regular basis.

The Company anticipates that the COVID-19 pandemic could have a material negative impact on its business operations. The worldwide impact of COVID-19 may notably affect the Company’s internal organization and efficiency, particularly in countries where it operates and where confinement measures have been implemented by the authorities. In addition, the deteriorating market conditions may impact the Company’s ability to raise additional funding and/or to enter into partnerships. Particularly, delays in the supply of drug substance or drug products, in pre-clinical and/or clinical trials, as well as delays linked to the responsiveness of regulatory authorities could occur, which could potentially have an impact on the Company’s development programs. The Company will continue to proactively monitor the situation.

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on POXEL
02:31aPOXEL : Announces Notice of its Annual General Meeting to be Held on June 24, 20..
BU
04/21POXEL : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial and Corporate Update
BU
04/21POXEL : 1st quarter earnings
CO
04/20POXEL : Announces Publication of Imeglimin Clinical Study Results in Clinical Ph..
BU
04/20POXEL : Announces Availability of 2019 Universal Registration Document and Provi..
BU
03/26POXEL : Reports Financial Results for Full Year 2019 and Provides Corporate Upda..
BU
03/26POXEL : Annual results
CO
03/26POXEL : Annual results
CO
03/23POXEL TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL FOR FU : 30 pm EDT
BU
03/04POXEL : to Report Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on M..
BU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 35,0 M
EBIT 2020 -12,2 M
Net income 2020 -13,5 M
Finance 2020 3,70 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,8x
P/E ratio 2021 -222x
EV / Sales2020 6,51x
EV / Sales2021 2,61x
Capitalization 231 M
Chart POXEL
Duration : Period :
Poxel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POXEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,47 €
Last Close Price 8,88 €
Spread / Highest target 122%
Spread / Average Target 85,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Kuhn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre Legault Chairman
Sebastien Bolze COO, EVP-Non Clinical & Manufacturing Operations
Anne Renevot Chief Financial Officer
Sophie Hallakou-Bozec Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POXEL-27.21%251
GILEAD SCIENCES17.36%95 659
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.85%74 851
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS53.60%64 224
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-1.47%25 375
GENMAB A/S32.03%18 516
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group