Poxel : Announces Results from June 24, 2020 Ordinary Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting

POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL - FR0012432516), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative treatments for metabolic disorders, including type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that it held its ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on June 24, 2020. The meeting was held in a closed session and was chaired by Pierre Legault, Chairman of the Board of Directors, without the physical presence of the shareholders.

With a quorum of 46.7%, the shareholders approved all the resolutions that were recommended by the Board of Directors, including the financial statements for the 2019 financial year, the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer and the Directors, as well as delegations related to financial transactions granted to the Board of Directors.

Shareholders also approved the renewal of Thomas Kuhn, Mohammed Khoso Baluch, Pascale Boissel and Kumi Sato as Board members.

Details on the voting results, as well as the presentation that was made during the meeting, will be available later today on the company’s website, in the Investors / Shareholder Info / Annual General Meeting Documents section: https://www.poxelpharma.com/en_us/investors/shareholder-information/annual-general-meeting-documents.

