Poxel : Corporate Presentation - English

Corporate Presentation

June 2020

1

Disclaimer

Some of the statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue" or similar terminology. These statements are based on the Company's current strategy, plans, objectives, assumptions, estimates and projections. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on those statements. The Company makes no representation, warranty or prediction that the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements will be achieved, and such forward-looking statements represent, in each case, only one of many possible scenarios and should not be viewed as the most likely or standard scenario. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

In the context of the COVID-19 outbreak, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 12, 2020, the Company has undertaken a full review of the impact of the outbreak on its business. Considering the rapidly evolving situation, the Company is updating this assessment on a regular basis.

The Company anticipates that the COVID-19 pandemic could have a material negative impact on our business operations. The worldwide impact of COVID-19 may notably affect the Company's internal organization and efficiency, particularly in countries where it operates and where confinement measures have been implemented by the authorities. In addition, the deteriorating market conditions may impact the Company's ability to raise additional funding and/or to enter into partnerships. Particularly, delays in the supply of drug substance or drug products, in pre-clinical and/or clinical trials, as well as delays linked to the responsiveness of regulatory authorities could occur, which could potentially have an impact on the Company's development programs. The Company will continue to proactively monitor the situation.

Poxel: A Mid-to-Late Stage Metabolic-Focused Opportunity

• Global partnerships

• Novel mechanism with platform expansion

• Potential for fast-to-market strategy via 505(b)(2) pathway

• Exploring NASH combinations and rare metabolic indications

• Cash & equiv. EUR 36.9 million (USD 40.4 million) as of March 31, 2020; subsequently, Poxel announced a capital increase of EUR 17.7M ($19.4M) on May 25, 2020

Metabolic Disease: A Consequence of Overnutrition and Reduced Energy Utilization

IMBALANCES OF ENERGY SUPPLY / DEMAND DRIVE THESE NEGATIVE EFFECTS:

Insulin resistance

Increased lipid storageReduced fat oxidation

Poxel Targets Key Mechanisms that have Distinct Roles in Regulating Cellular Energy Homeostasis

Multiple Entry Points Available to Intervene in Metabolic Diseases

Mitochondrial Pyruvate Carrier (MPC), fuel gate-keeper - inhibition:

AMP-activated Protein Kinase (AMPK), cellular energy sensor - activation: reduces liver fat, increases insulin sensitivity, decreases inflammation

Acetyl

MPC

Co-A

TCA cycle

T

promotes fat utilization, increases

insulin sensitivity, decreases

inflammation

ATP

MITOCHONDRIA

Mitochondrial Respiratory Chain (MRC), cell's energy producing machine - potential to modulate function: improves b-cell function, increases insulin sensitivity, improves endothelial and diastolic dysfunction