Pöyry Oyj : Pöyry awarded with Owner's Engineer Services Assignment for Vinh Chau Wind Power Project in Vietnam

BPP Vinh Chau Wind Power Limited Liability Company, an affiliate company of Banpu Power Public Company Limited, has awarded Pöyry with an owner's engineer services assignment for a 90 MW Wind Farm Project to be located in Vinh Phuoc Ward, Vinh Tan Commune, Vinh Chau Town, Soc Trang Province, Vietnam.

Banpu Power Public Company Limited is a leading independent power producer in Thailand which operates both thermal and renewable power businesses in Asia-Pacific. It is a subsidiary of Banpu Public Company Limited, a leading integrated energy solutions company in the region.

The 90 MW wind farm is planned to be built in 3 Phases, 30 MW each, with the first phase starting Detailed engineering design in December 2019 and Site mobilization in February 2020.

Pöyry will provide a full scope of owner's engineering services for the implementation phase of the project, having previously supported Banpu Power as technical advisor in the feasibility study phase, EPC bidding process, and energy yield assessments for this project.

Pöyry's owner's engineering services will include project management, reviewing of EPC contractor's engineering design, as well as monitoring of the wind farm construction and commissioning. In addition to the wind farm itself, Pöyry's owner's engineer scope will also cover the external 110 kV transmission line and grid connection of the wind farm in the national grid operated by Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN). The electricity output from this project will be sold to EVN as per Vietnam's standard power purchase agreement for wind power projects.

Vietnam is currently the most active market for wind power projects in the South East Asia region, with some 10,000 MW of wind power projects under development or construction in the country.

Pöyry was selected to handle the project's OE services because of the company's extensive experience in wind farm projects and expertise in the renewable energy business.

'Until now, we have been involved in more than 1,100 MW of wind power projects in Vietnam, providing technical specialist services for site assessment, wind resource modelling, selecting of wind turbine suppliers and contractors, providing due diligences of wind farm projects and acting as owner's engineer. For us, this project in Vietnam is an important milestone for our Vietnam renewable energy operations. We appreciate Banpu Group for their continuing confidence on us.' said Esa Holttinen, Pöyry's Business Director, Wind Power.

Did you know?

Pöyry has contributed to over 3,000 MW of wind power in Asia.

Pöyry has been owner's engineer in construction of more than 4,500 MW of power generation capacity in Vietnam

Pöyry is one of the largest power sector consulting engineering companies in Southeast Asia, currently involved in over 30GW of ongoing thermal, hydro and renewable energy projects in the region.

